How Saras Sarasvathy Rewrote the Rules of Entrepreneurship

By Gosia Glinska

Since joining the University of Virginia Darden School of Business faculty in 2004, Professor Saras Sarasvathy has been a teacher, mentor and trusted advisor to countless founders and emerging scholars, helping entrepreneurs transform uncertainty into opportunity through building new ventures, and guiding academics in the co-creation of new knowledge.

She has also emerged as one of the world’s most influential thinkers in entrepreneurship and the architect of effectuation: a unique logic of entrepreneurial thinking and decision-making.

After 22 years of service at Darden, Sarasvathy will retire at the end of the 2026 academic year. As the Paul M. Hammaker Professor of Business Administration and former Academic Director of the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology, she has been a driving force behind the School’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Through her teaching and research, Sarasvathy has shaped a generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs while producing some of Darden’s most influential and widely recognized thought leadership.

“One of my greatest pleasures during my time at Darden has been the opportunity to sit in my colleagues’ classes and learn from them,” she says. “That attention to teaching also opened up fertile new pastures for research. The student-centered learning format within the Darden classroom forces rethinking fundamentals, things we take for granted that we are unaware of until the conversation uncovers them. Not only for students, but for us educators. And I am deeply grateful for those high energy conversations.”

Long before she developed the theory that would reshape how scholars and practitioners understand new venture creation, Sarasvathy was a young founder herself, learning firsthand what it meant to act under uncertainty.

Learning Entrepreneurship the Hard Way

In the 1980s, Sarasvathy was living in Mumbai with a dream of opening a restaurant. Short on funds, she began with what she had. She knew how to cook, so she launched a lunch delivery service. She didn’t advertise. Instead, she engaged customers in conversations and gathered feedback. “I always had a follow-on ask—introductions to colleagues and access to new offices,” she says.

The business initially thrived. But after she hired a delivery person, orders plummeted. She soon found out that customers weren’t just buying her food. They were buying her conversation and charisma.

This was her first lesson in the unpredictability of entrepreneurship: that the value you create may not be the value you intended.

From Automated Water Pumps to Cascading Failure

Her second venture was more ambitious and beyond her skill set. Confronted with erratic water supply systems in Mumbai apartment buildings, Sarasvathy and a partner designed an automated water pump controller. The idea seemed sound: identify a problem, engineer a solution and scale.

At first, everything worked. Early installations succeeded, customers signed on and the business was poised for rapid growth. Sarasvathy even began speaking with investors, envisioning exponential expansion.

Then, one morning a customer called, screaming. His building had no water.

The issue wasn’t a minor defect. The automated system overlooked a critical step in pump operation, leading to equipment burnout not just in a single building, but across all of them.

“It was the beginning of a Shakespearean tragedy,” says Sarasvathy. Customers were furious. Investors were unhappy. Her family, who had long urged her to just take a stable job, was exasperated.

The experience exposed a deeper truth: entrepreneurs often operate with incomplete knowledge, not just about what they know, but about what they don’t know that they don’t know. “This was a hard lesson to learn,” says Sarasvathy. “But it permeated and sustained my work as I went on to build other ventures in manufacturing and then turned toward education.”

From Experience to Inquiry

Sarasvathy’s early entrepreneurial setbacks redirected her ambition. “I focused on two pressing questions,” she notes. “‘Why don’t schools teach entrepreneurship so people don’t have to learn the same lessons over and over again by building ventures the wrong way?’ and ‘How do expert entrepreneurs who survived the school of hard knocks make decisions when the future is inherently unpredictable?’”

Sarasvathy pursued those questions all the way to a PhD at Carnegie Mellon University, where she worked with Nobel laureate Herbert Simon, known as one of the fathers of artificial intelligence.

In the late-1990s, Sarasvathy set out to examine how America’s most accomplished entrepreneurs think—specifically, those with at least 15 years of experience founding multiple ventures, a track record that included both successes and failures, and at least one company taken public.

Using the Think Aloud Verbal Protocol, a research method in which participants narrate their thought process out loud while completing a task, Sarasvathy presented each “expert” entrepreneur with a hypothetical startup case study and ten decisions its founder would face. Then she switched on a tape recorder and let them talk, one decision at a time.

The Discovery of Effectuation

What Sarasvathy uncovered challenged prevailing assumptions.

Conventional wisdom held that expert entrepreneurs were better predictors—that they could foresee market trends, anticipate outcomes and plan more effectively than novices. But Sarasvathy’s research revealed something different. Expertise in entrepreneurship did not come from superior forecasting. Instead, it came from a fundamentally different way of thinking.

Sarasvathy called this unique logic of expert entrepreneurs effectuation, and distilled it into five teachable and learnable principles: the bird-in-hand principle (start with your means); the affordable loss principle (invest only what you can afford to lose); the crazy quilt principle (build partnerships with self-selecting stakeholders); the lemonade principle (leverage contingencies); and the pilot-in-the-plane principle (focus on what you can control rather than what you can predict).

The contrast with causal reasoning — the predict-then-plan logic taught in most business schools — was stark. “Expert entrepreneurs are like master chefs who open the refrigerator, survey whatever ingredients happen to be there and improvise a meal,” says Sarasvathy. “They also invite in neighbors and guests and even strangers who bring unexpected ingredients to cocreate new dishes no one had thought of before.”

Corporate managers, by contrast, budget for and decide in advance to make, say, Swedish meatballs, then shop for exactly the right ingredients. “They strive to avoid the unexpected,” says Sarasvathy “and react to surprises by trying to adapt and predict again rather than leverage and cocreate.”

Both approaches have their place, but only one is suited to the radical uncertainty of creating something new.

Like many Darden students, Otavio Freire (MBA ’05), serial entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of Caju AI, learned about effectuation in Sarasvathy’s classroom. “It was a revelation,” says Freire. “When you’re starting a venture, taking that first step is difficult without a framework. You’re starting from zero—no capital, no product, no customers. Effectuation teaches that your starting point is who you are, what you know, and whom you know. The key realization is that building something new requires collaborating with others to create the future you want to see.”

From Theory to Method

Sarasvathy’s research, published in 2008 in her groundbreaking book Effectuation: Elements of Entrepreneurial Expertise, did more than describe how entrepreneurs think. It recast entrepreneurship itself from a unique talent possessed by a rare breed of “born entrepreneurs” to a learnable method accessible to anyone. This was a radical claim. Sarasvathy pioneered the framing of entrepreneurship as a method analogous to the scientific method, an idea she further developed in a 2011 article co-authored with her Darden colleague Professor Sankaran Venkataraman, “Entrepreneurship as Method: Open Questions for an Entrepreneurial Future,” published in Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice.

The effects of this reframe were far-reaching. If entrepreneurship is a method, then it can be taught — not just to MBA students or aspiring founders, but to everyone, the way science is taught to everyone starting at a young age.

“Unlike how we teach entrepreneurship,” Sarasvathy notes, “the scientific method is taught not only to aspiring scientists in professional schools but to everyone, beginning at an early age, as an essential mindset and skill.” She believes entrepreneurship deserves the same universality.

She also argues that entrepreneurship is within reach for anyone, and in an uncertain world, many may have little choice but to pursue it. “Entrepreneruship has always been the ultimate fallback,” she says. “By teaching it broadly, we make it a viable option whenever it’s needed. Entrepreneurship is a useful way of seeing the world—and improving it—for oneself, for those around us, and often for society at large, all while earning a decent living.”

She tells her students that the first step is simply to start.

“Saras pushed me to build a business that fits within my life and my family, not the other way around,” says Allison Shimamoto (MBA ’19), founder and CEO of Haiama Beauty, an eco-luxury haircare and skincare brand. “She reminded us often that small businesses are the foundation of the global economy, and that success doesn’t require building the next tech startup or chasing something entirely original. It is her perspective that made entrepreneurship feel possible for me in a way it hadn’t before.”

Recently, Sarasvathy has shifted her focus to a class of enterprises that rarely draws attention compared with headline-grabbing high-growth startups. In “The Middle Class of Business: Endurance as a Dependent Variable in Entrepreneurship,” published in Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice, she defines these overlooked firms as ventures with 5 to 300 employees that remain profitable for at least sixteen years. They don’t grow explosively or chase billion-dollar valuations, but they endure. And in doing so, they employ more people than younger, faster-growing firms. “If we aim to spur job creation and economic development,” she argues, “endurance over time is a better predictor of success than size.”

Democratizing entrepreneurship education, according to Sarasvathy, will lead to the creation of more enduring ventures that foster robust communities, create value for stakeholders, generate jobs, and last long enough to give entrepreneurs a good life.

“Most startups are not VC-backed, high-growth ventures,” Sarasvathy reminds her students. “What if you built a company that lasts 15, 30 years, and pays double what you’d earn as an MBA?”

A Life’s Work

Sarasvathy’s contributions have earned her widespread recognition. In 2019, the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers honored her with its Legacy Award. In 2022, she received the prestigious Global Award for Entrepreneurship Research from the Swedish Entrepreneurship Forum. In 2023, she delivered the Schumpeter Lecture on “Innovation in Enterprise” at the European Union’s SME Assembly. These accolades honor a lifetime devoted to transformative ideas: that entrepreneurship is one of humanity’s most powerful tools, a way to co-create new futures under conditions of uncertainty, and a practice that belongs not to a privileged few but to everyone.

This insight resulted in the first study that analyzed the effects of nationwide entrepreneurship education in secondary schools in Denmark, after the country implemented an educational reform that required two types of secondary schools to teach entrepreneurship. Findings from the study showed that Sarasvathy’s efforts in support of entrepreneurship education for all are finally beginning to bear fruit.

Today, Sarasvathy’s work feels more relevant than ever. It reframes growing uncertainty not as a problem to be eliminated, but as a space of possibility to be shaped and influenced. Sarasvathy’s legacy is more than a theory; it is an invitation to begin where you are, use what you have, and build the future you want to see with people with whom you want to work, step by step.