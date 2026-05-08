Mel Phillips Aims to Make the Crowd Laugh and His Mom Cry at Graduation

By Caroline Mackey

Mel Phillips (Class of 2026) hopes his graduation speech accomplishes two things: getting a laugh from the crowd and making his mom cry a little.

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business student, who was selected as the School’s 2026 full-time class speaker, spent the past two years building community across classrooms, learning teams and even the Improv Club, where he served as president. From late-night StratSim debates to conversations with professors that turned into genuine friendships, Phillips said the people around him shaped nearly every part of his Darden experience.

Before he walks the Lawn next week, the Darden Report caught up with Phillips to reflect on the moments that defined his time in Charlottesville.

You were selected as this year’s F ull- T ime MBA class speaker. What did that moment mean to you?

This is easily one of the greatest honors of my life. Our class is full of people I admire deeply, so to be chosen by them means a great deal. I’ve learned so much from everyone here, and this feels like a rare opportunity to share a few thoughts and say thank you.

Looking back on your two years at Darden, what stands out as the most defining experience?

I think most would agree that the core classroom environment is what makes Darden special, and the capstone experience of StratSim or Marketing II was honestly electric.

I’ll never forget the energy in our learning team room — Alexa Bartels, Manan Barjatya, Priya Shah, Ellie Xiao, Tommy Fredrick and me — as we debated our way to a last-minute decision that helped us finish the simulation with the highest share price in Section B.

You served as president of the Improv Club. What did improv teach you about leadership or business?

I honestly think everyone would benefit from taking a course in improv.

Mastering “yes, and” helps you build on others’ ideas, stay adaptable and keep a team moving when things are uncertain. It also taught me how important it is to listen closely and stay present, which can make a big difference in leadership and collaboration.

AI really came of age during your time at Darden. In areas like financial modeling or market analysis — where people say the impact will be biggest — how have you actually used it? What still comes down to your own judgment?

AI is great for learning, organizing thoughts and giving you a strong starting point. But it still falls short when it comes to judgment or producing final deliverables, especially when something involves tradeoffs that aren’t obvious.

That’s why I’m incredibly grateful to have gone through Darden before AI got any smarter, because I know I’m walking away with the fundamentals to know when AI’s output is useful, when it’s flawed and what the right answer should look like.

Darden is known for its community. Who or what had the biggest impact on your time here?

The professors. I came to Darden for the teaching style and rigorous academics, but I didn’t expect to build such genuine friendships with faculty.

In most academic settings, there’s a clear line between professor and student. Here, that line blurs in a way that makes it feel natural to stop by office hours just to talk about life. That dynamic carries through every aspect of the school and makes the Darden community feel so personal and real.

What message are you hoping your classmates take with them after hearing your speech?

In an ideal world, my speech conveys all of life’s most profound lessons and everyone walks away fully enlightened. More realistically, I’d settle for a chuckle from the crowd and making my mom cry a little.

As you head into graduation, what’s next for you and what are you most excited about in this next chapter?

I couldn’t be more excited to join the Technology team at Jefferies in Charlotte, where I’ll start applying everything I’ve learned at Darden. I’m thrilled to have a role where I can contribute meaningfully from day one and advise companies navigating how AI is transforming their industries.