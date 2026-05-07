Darden Students Announce Award Winners, Graduation Speakers and Class Pledge Milestones for 2026

By Molly Mitchell

The Class of 2026 of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced recipients of multiple honors at awards ceremonies this spring and celebrated the close of the class pledge campaigns.

The Full-Time MBA Class elected Mel Phillips as student speaker for graduation, and elected the following as faculty marshals: Yiorgos Allayannis, Pnina Feldman, Bo Sun and Gaurav Chiplunkar. The Executive MBA Class elected Bruce McAdams as student graduation speaker and Luca Cian as faculty marshal. The Part-Time MBA Class elected Stuart Nystrom as student graduation speaker and Yael Grushka-Cockayne as faculty marshal.

Darden’s Academic Regalia Ceremony is scheduled for 16 May on Darden Grounds in Charlottesville, and UVA’s Final Exercises ceremony including Darden is scheduled for 17 May on the Lawn.

Other spring awards include:

Full-Time MBA

Club Excellence Award:

Education Club

Entrepreneurship through Acquisition Club

Media, Entertainment, and Sports Club

Net Impact Club

Batten Institute Club Innovation Award:

Running Club

Kitty Smiley Friend of the Student Award:

Mike McGee

Theo Herbert International Award:

Alberto Ramirez

Smaran Shantharaju

Faculty Advocacy Award:

Elena Loutskina

Outstanding Faculty Award:

Gaurav Chiplunkar

Executive MBA

Friend of the Student

Yael Grushka-Cockayne

Transformational Faculty

Michael Ho

Jim Detert

Part-Time MBA

Friend of the Student

Lauren Lopez-Mauer

Transformational Faculty

Ayhan Kose

Learn more about Darden graduation.

Class Pledge Campaigns

The Class of 2026 also celebrated the close of its class pledge campaigns, which invited students to make a symbolic commitment to future Darden students through annual giving.

Part-Time MBA Class of 2026: $8,125 pledged

Campaign Committee: Melanie Goerke, Samantha Karp, Stuart Nystrom and Maria Servodidio

Executive MBA Class of 2026: $60,255 pledged

Campaign Chairs: David Carver, Lauren Pate, Shafile Rashid and Marissa Weisenburger

Full-Time MBA Class of 2026: $85,337 pledged

Campaign Chairs: Raquel deMordaunt and Charlotte Vance