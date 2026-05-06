Brewing Big Ideas: UVA Darden’s First Coffee Fuels Student Startups

By Maggie Dodson

At the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, the path from classroom to company can start with something as simple as a cup of coffee and a bold idea. At a recent First Coffee, that moment came with real stakes: nearly $100,000 in funding announced for aspiring CEOs ready to take the leap.

The event brought the Darden community together with key entrepreneurship mentors and supporters to spotlight students at every stage of the venture creation journey, from early-stage founders participating in the i.Lab incubator this summer to Batten Founder and Search Fellows.

“The Batten Institute takes seriously our responsibility — and the resources we steward — to show up early and often for entrepreneurial students, from matriculation through post-graduation and everything in between,” said Omar Garriott, executive director of the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology. “The defining skill set for future leaders is innovation, and it has been a true joy to work with and honor Darden’s most innovative students.”

For those building from the ground up, the i.Lab Incubator is a key starting point. The summer program gives student founders the space — and financial and mentoring support — to test ideas, refine business models and move closer to launch. This year’s newly announced cohort of 20 ventures joins a long line of i.Lab alumni companies such as Rhoback, Argrospheres and Husk Power Systems that used the experience to turn early concepts into enduring ventures.

Others are taking a different entrepreneurial route. Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) continues to gain momentum with Darden students interested in stepping directly into leadership roles by acquiring and operating existing businesses.

With support through coursework, mentorship and funding, student “searchers” are preparing to navigate the complexities of identifying, acquiring and growing companies of their own.

That transition from student to operator is often the hardest step. That’s where Batten Founder & Search Fellowships come into play. The $5,000-$15,000 awards provide graduating students with funding and guidance as they commit fully to building or acquiring a business. This year’s fellows were recognized as they move from the classroom into full-time entrepreneurship and operating roles.

Founder Fellows​

Andrew Schoka​

Psalms Morales​

Landon Tulk

Search Fellows​​

Bobby McCollum​

Chris Boyle​

Ben Andrew​

Tillman Drew​

Ross Williams

The event also celebrated the recipient of the Kathryne Carr Award, a $25,000 prize awarded to a standout former i.Lab participant. Named for Kathryne “Kathy” Carr, the first director of the i.Lab Incubator, the award honors a founder who reflects her deep commitment to community and entrepreneurial excellence, along with her generosity, passion and unmistakable moxie. It serves as a reminder that the impact of these student journeys extends well beyond graduation.

The 2026 recipient is Kelly Okun (MBA ’25), founder of Fairway to Green. The mission-driven business is designed to empower young girls through the lessons of sports, providing them with life guidance and real opportunities for access.

“As one of our judges shared, this is a business built to ride the momentum that is currently inspiring and elevating women’s sports, and Kelly is exactly the leader to navigate this landscape,” said Jason Brewster, director of ventures for the Batten Institute.

Moments like these reflect a larger trend at Darden. The School has earned Top 10 rankings from both Poets & Quants and The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine for the second consecutive year, underscoring the strength of its entrepreneurship ecosystem. More than 95% of students engage with entrepreneurship or innovation coursework, and many go further, working directly with startups or pursuing ventures of their own.

The Batten Institute seeks to challenge every Darden student to fulfill their entrepreneurial potential through transformational learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom – through scholarships, classes, workshops, competitions, internships, fellowships and hands-on learning opportunities in entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. Follow on Substack and LinkedIn.