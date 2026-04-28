At Reunion, Darden Alumni Honor Classmates Through Living Tributes

By David Buie-Moltz

During reunion this past weekend at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, several classes marked the occasion with acts of remembrance, honoring classmates whose lives and legacies continue to shape the community.

The Class of 1986 dedicated a tree in the Tahija Arboretum & LaCross Botanical Gardens in memory of A. Todd Rancke (MBA ’86), one of five UVA alumni killed in the 11 September 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center. He was 42. The tree stands near a bench dedicated in honor of his classmate George Tahija (MBA ’86), for whom the arboretum is named.

The Class of 2011 gathered in the arboretum to dedicate a tree in memory of Mervyn W. Han (MBA ’11), who died in fall 2025 after a battle with cancer. Among those present was his husband, Richard W. Jones (MBA ’93), joining classmates in a quiet tribute.

The Class of 1981 held a toast in memory of Patrick C. Graney III (MBA ’81), who died last summer at the age of 72. A learning team room was dedicated in 2016 in honor of Graney and his study group classmates — Bert Dollahite (MBA ’81), Cooper Mills (MBA ’81) and Stefanie Paulos (MBA ’81).

Honor a Legacy at Darden

Alumni and friends may dedicate a tree in the Tahija Arboretum & LaCross Botanical Gardens or explore opportunities to dedicate spaces across Darden’s Charlottesville and Rosslyn locations.

To learn more, contact Heather Meixler (MeixlerH@darden.virginia.edu, +1-434-982-0324) for trees or Samantha Hartog (HartogS@darden.virginia.edu, +1-434-981-4025) for space dedications.