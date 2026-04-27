State of the School 2026: Mike Lenox Sets the Stage for UVA Darden’s Next Chapter

By Molly Mitchell

Among the familiar rhythms of Reunion Weekend at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, members of the Darden community visiting Grounds gathered for the annual State of the School address.

This year’s event featured an update from Interim Dean Mike Lenox on the School’s 2026 Launchpad for maintaining Darden’s exceptional momentum during a time of transition, the Charles C. Abbott Award being awarded to Peter M. Grant II (MBA ’86), the presentation of a record $9.3 million in reunion giving and updates on the ongoing construction projects on Grounds.

A Community Reunited

Darden School Foundation President Rob Weiler opened the program by welcoming alumni to Grounds, many for the first time in a decade following pandemic-era disruptions.

“Most of all, today is about gratitude,” Weiler said. “Thank you for being here, for staying connected and for staying invested in Darden.”

He welcomed milestone classes of years ending in ones and sixes, along with the Class of 2025, including Darden’s first Part-Time MBA cohort. The Class of 1976 was formally inducted into the Abbott Society in honor of its 50th reunion.

Passing the Baton

This year’s State of the School was delivered by Interim Dean Mike Lenox, who stepped into the role last December following former Darden Dean Scott Beardsley’s appointment as president of UVA.

“It was not on my bingo card,” Lenox said, recounting the rapid transition over the holiday break. “But it is the greatest honor of my career to have this opportunity to serve as your interim dean.”

Lenox emphasized that his primary goal is to sustain the School’s momentum during this period of change.

“In a relay race, you have to receive and pass the baton at a full sprint,” he said. “That’s my goal over my deanship here: to lead us through this transition and pass the baton at full speed.”

A Clear Identity and Mission

At the heart of Darden’s progress, Lenox noted, is clarity of purpose.

“We know exactly who we are, how we create value and how we’re differentiated from all of the other business schools,” he said. “We’re the world’s best educational experience, taught by the world’s best faculty, with the most inclusive and engaging community you will find amongst business schools.”

That identity is reflected in both program strength and external recognition:

Continued top-five placement in rankings such as Poets & Quants

in rankings such as Poets & Quants Consistent No. 1 rankings in educational experience and faculty quality

Strong career outcomes , with recent top rankings in employment results

, with recent top rankings in employment results Broad recognition as the leading public MBA program

Expanding Programs and Global Reach

Darden’s portfolio of offerings continues to evolve, with growth across multiple programs.

Full-Time MBA program with approximately 350 students per class

with approximately 350 students per class Executive and Part-Time MBA programs based in the Washington, D.C., area

based in the Washington, D.C., area MSBA in Business Analytics , in partnership with UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce

, in partnership with UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce Ph.D. program

Non-Degree Executive Education and Lifelong Learning programs

The school’s presence in the Washington, D.C. area, anchored by Sands Family Grounds in Rosslyn, Virginia, has become a key strategic asset, serving as both a hub for working professionals and a gateway to global engagement.

Global learning also remains central to the student experience, with opportunities for all Full-Time MBA students to participate in Darden Worldwide Courses, thanks to the Batten Worldwide Scholarship.

Maintaining Faculty Excellence Through Generational Change

“As we all know,” said Lenox, “the heart of the transformational learning experiences at Darden is our faculty.”

Lenox highlighted a significant generational turnover within Darden’s faculty over the past decade. The School has hired more than 41 new faculty members over the past five years.

While honoring the legacy of the faculty giants who made the School what it is today, Lenox reassured the audience that the future is in good hands. “I can tell you they are amazing,” he said. “They have embraced the values and norms that we hold dear. They are incredible case teachers. It’s actually quite humbling.”

He also paused to remember influential faculty members lost in the past year: Andy Wicks, Alan Beckenstein and Alec Horniman.

Darden Launchpad 2026

Looking ahead, Lenox introduced a strategic plan for the next year, designed to usher in the School’s new dean and next era while maintaining the tremendous momentum gained over the past ten years: Darden Launchpad 2026.

The Best Business School in the World

When Darden Dean Emeritus Bob Bruner approached the end of his deanship, he offered what seemed then to be a provocative question in the form of a case: what would it take to become a Top 5 business school by the year 2025?

Now, in 2026, the School has achieved Bruner’s vision. In that same spirit, Lenox introduced a new strategic provocation in which to frame Launchpad 2026. “The next rung on the ladder for Darden is nothing short of being the best business school in the world,” he said.

Importantly, he clarified, this ambition is not about rankings alone. “We define what ‘best’ means,” he said. “I have confidence that as we approach our 75th anniversary in 2030, and as we look out to 2035, 2036, this is something that we can truly accomplish.

Launchpad Initiatives

Darden’s Launchpad 2026 strategy is focused on four priority areas:

MBA Forward

Enhancements to the First Year curriculum and continued growth in flexible MBA formats.

AI Forward

Experimentation with artificial intelligence across teaching and learning, including classroom use of AI tools, innovative applications and continued research from the LaCross Institute for Ethical Artificial Intelligence in Business.

Faculty Forward

Investments in faculty development and a major renovation of the Faculty Office Building to better reflect Darden’s collaborative culture.

Community Forward

Intentional efforts to strengthen connections across students, faculty and alumni — including the launch of new student housing and initiatives focused on wellbeing, engagement and shared experiences.

Joy and Gratitude

Lenox closed with a message of gratitude and a call to action.

“When I think about Darden, it does bring me joy,” he said. “I hope it brings you joy as well. In a very complicated environment we live in today, it is a special place here that is distinctive from many others. It’s an institution that builds relationships, which is evidenced by all of you being here today.”

Alumni, he said, play a critical role in shaping Darden’s future by:

Supporting students through recruiting and mentorship

Amplifying Darden’s story in their networks

Participating in events and regional communities

Contributing to the School’s philanthropic efforts

“It can be hard to communicate Darden’s transformational learning experience unless you’ve actually lived it,” said Lenox. “You all are our best advocates.”

Record Giving

Following Lenox’s remarks, Weiler returned to help the stage to celebrate the success of recent fundraising efforts.

Last month, around 1,700 donors showed up to raise more than 1.6 million dollars during this year’s 24-hour Day for Darden fundraising event. On the Reunion stage, Samantha Hartog, Shaele Culbreath and Mike Lenox presented a check for this year’s reunion classes’ collective gift of $9,267,057 to the School, showcasing alumni’s remarkable commitment to Darden and a powerful sign of what the community can do together.

Pat O’Shea (MBA ’86), former chair and emeritus member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors, and Cathy Friedman’s (MBA ’86), Darden School Foundation trustee, then presented the 2026 Charles C. Abbott Award, the School’s highest alumni honor, to Peter M. Grant II (MBA ’86).