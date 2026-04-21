Four Names. $352,000. One Morning That Changed What Comes Next.

By David Buie-Moltz

At the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, First Coffee happens in motion.

Students move between classes. Faculty pause mid-conversation. Coffee in hand, people pass through a shared space on their way somewhere else.

Most days, it stays that way.

Yesterday morning, it didn’t.

A voice carried across the room. Conversations slowed just long enough to catch a number.

“We’re going to give away $352,000.”

The names followed.

Obinwanne Ezeife.

James Kennedy.

Brandon Morgan.

Dr. Ugochukwu Okeke.

All First Year MBA students — Class of 2027 — selected as Frank E. Genovese Fellows, with their Second Year at Darden fully funded.

Each stepped forward in turn. A handshake. A framed certificate. A moment to register what had just been said.

Around them, the room narrowed its attention. Then the applause came.

On paper, they have little in common. Look more closely, and a pattern starts to emerge.

Okeke trained as a physician and has led ventures in Nigeria’s energy and health sectors. At Darden, he now helps manage a student-run investment fund, overseeing small-cap equities.

Morgan comes from product management in clean energy, where he led teams building software to help operators optimize energy assets. He is a Batten Innovation Scholar focused on the intersection of technology and strategy.

Kennedy spent nearly a decade as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, leading teams and managing complex, high-stakes operations tied to remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Ezeife’s background is in pharmacy and public health, with experience across government, regulation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria, focused on improving access to medicines and strengthening supply chains.

Different paths. A similar trajectory.

Each, in different ways, is building toward general management — the kind of leadership the scholarship was designed to support.

The fellowship traces back 32 years to Frank E. Genovese (MBA ’74), an entrepreneur and longtime Darden visiting lecturer.

He began with a $1 million gift, followed by a second roughly five years later. Since then, the fund has distributed more than $7 million in support while maintaining an endowment that continues to fund future students.

The structure is deliberate: invest early, let time and returns do the work and extend the benefit across generations.

“This is not just helpful,” Interim Dean Mike Lenox said. “It’s transformative.”

Genovese put it more plainly.

“Give early,” he said. “Let compounding work in your favor.”

The idea applies beyond capital.

Genovese Fellows remain connected after graduation. They support one another. Increasingly, they give back — reinforcing the model that supported them.

What began as a single gift now operates as a cycle.

Within minutes, First Coffee resumed.

People checked the time. Conversations restarted. The day moved on.

For four students, though, the next year now looks different.

At Darden, the fellowship signals both recognition and a clear expectation of what comes next.

A Lasting Impact

Scholarships at Darden exist because alumni and friends choose to invest in future leaders. To learn more about supporting scholarships or creating an endowed award, contact Samantha Hartog, senior associate vice president of advancement, at +1-434-981-4025 or HartogS@darden.virginia.edu.