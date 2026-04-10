The Darden School tradition that’s given back to the community for 20 years
By Andrew Ramspacher
After serving in the U.S. Army for nine years, Bobby Sherman enrolled at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, seeking more than a top-notch education.
“I was looking for an additional purpose,” he said.
On Saturday, Sherman and some 200 fellow students will be out of their classrooms on North Grounds and into the Charlottesville community, repairing a variety of homes in need.
It’s all part of the Darden School’s annual “Build Day,” held in partnership with the Building Goodness Foundation, a nonprofit organization that connects skilled volunteers with local construction professionals to complete community-based projects.
Building Goodness in April has been a Darden School tradition for 20 years. Sherman, who graduates next month, is the Building Goodness in April president.
“(At the Darden School), we talk about stakeholder theory a lot,” Sherman said. “Really, what are we doing all this for, if we’re not giving back to the community and being present there?”
The initiative has two components. Each fall, Darden students host an auction to raise money for supplies and equipment needed for the spring project. The funds also help compensate professional contractors who handle more technical tasks, such as plumbing or appliance installation, involved with “Build Day.”
Abby Shipp, a second-year Darden School student and the Building Goodness in April’s vice president of communications, said the fall 2025 auction raised more than $80,000.
“It’s a blast,” Shipp said. “Each section at Darden auctions off different items, whether it’s like a wine and charcuterie night at someone’s apartment, or a lake house day on Lake Monticello or someone trains you at the gym.
“Really, the options are kind of endless, but everyone bids on these items, raises a ton of money, and then we use that to support building.”
The Building Goodness Foundation, which also works in the Caribbean and Central America, has improved more than 150 homes in Charlottesville.
“We feel that Darden has given us a lot, whether it’s through the people we’ve met, the friendships we’ve established and the jobs and internships we’ll be pursuing after we graduate,” Shipp said. “And when something gives you that much, we should find ways to give back and pay it forward. That’s what (Building Goodness) is.”
For Sherman, the initiative has provided the additional purpose he sought.
“Sharing hardship is always a big thing in the military, from a leadership standpoint, how you bring together teams,” Sherman said. “And I think just getting everyone out there, sweating, putting some work into the community together – it brings everyone that much closer.”
This article was originally published in UVA Today.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA, Executive MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 20,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
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