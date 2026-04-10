The Darden School tradition that’s given back to the community for 20 years

After serving in the U.S. Army for nine years, Bobby Sherman enrolled at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, seeking more than a top-notch education.

“I was looking for an additional purpose,” he said.

On Saturday, Sherman and some 200 fellow students will be out of their classrooms on North Grounds and into the Charlottesville community, repairing a variety of homes in need.

It’s all part of the Darden School’s annual “Build Day,” held in partnership with the Building Goodness Foundation, a nonprofit organization that connects skilled volunteers with local construction professionals to complete community-based projects.

Building Goodness in April has been a Darden School tradition for 20 years. Sherman, who graduates next month, is the Building Goodness in April president.

“(At the Darden School), we talk about stakeholder theory a lot,” Sherman said. “Really, what are we doing all this for, if we’re not giving back to the community and being present there?”