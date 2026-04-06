Meet the New DSA President: Ashley Gartland

By Caroline Mackey

Ashley Gartland (Class of 2027) chose the University of Virginia Darden School of Business because people showed up as their authentic selves.

That impression sticks with her and now, as she steps into her role as Darden Student Association (DSA) president, she wants to help preserve that culture.

“I want people to feel open to being themselves,” she says.

Gartland, who will serve alongside Vice President Kendra Nealey, says her goal is simple but intentional: continue building a Darden community where students feel supported and heard.

The Darden Report caught up with Gartland to chat about the year ahead.

When you step into the role, where will you focus first?

First, it’s looking at what was done well. Alexa Bartels and Ben Gustafson did a really great job this year setting up events, so we want to understand what students enjoyed and whether we stayed true to what the Darden community means — for students, faculty and alumni.

From there, it’s asking what can be improved and what our vision should be. We have an extensive board responsible for a lot of events, so how do we lay out the school year in a way that makes everyone feel part of the Darden community?

It’s also about outreach and inclusion. Are we addressing what students actually want? Are we creating opportunities for more people to be involved? Ultimately, our vision is to continue building the Darden community as a whole and make sure everything we do aligns with that.

What motivated you to run?

When I came to Darden, I knew I wanted to take on leadership roles in unique ways. Being a section rep is very different from being a manager at work — you don’t have authority. You have to lead by creating community and by having people want to follow you.

I wasn’t set on becoming DSA president when I arrived, but I really enjoyed the leadership roles I took on in Section A. I started thinking about how I could give back across the entire program. DSA felt like the best way to touch all parts of the community and help in the broadest way possible.

What is something students may not know about DSA?

DSA works closely with faculty and the broader UVA network to make sure student needs are represented. There are a lot of meetings and conversations across stakeholders — students, faculty and UVA leadership.

Yes, DSA helps plan events, but it’s also about advocacy. It’s making sure we’re evolving with the times and supporting students in tangible ways.

What is the culture you hope to create?

I want people to feel open to being themselves.

One of the reasons I chose Darden was how authentic everyone felt during Darden Days.

I think that starts with open and honest leadership. We also want to bring in more volunteers so students can get involved even if they don’t hold formal titles. It’s about helping people join the community in ways they might not have thought possible, so they can show up as their authentic selves.

What has Darden taught you about leadership?

In Leadership and Organizations class, we talked about leading with vulnerability versus leading with authority. It’s about understanding where you are within that balance and what someone needs from you in each situation.

I tend to lead by creating community and being open. For me, leadership is about finding that balance, so people feel aligned around a shared vision and want to move in the same direction together.

When your term finishes next year, what do you hope students say?

I hope people say that I really cared about everyone and tried my best to create the community I set out to build.

I want students to feel like they were supported, in recruitment, in social settings and in section leadership, and that more people were involved in shaping the Darden community.