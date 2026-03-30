The Most Important Leadership Skill IHG CEO Elie Maalouf Learned at Darden Might Surprise You

By Caroline Mackey

At 23, younger than many of his classmates and coming from an engineering background, he was used to solving for the answer. But Darden pushed him to do something different: structure his thinking, communicate it clearly and bring others along.

“I learned pretty quickly that you had to know how to tell a story and build the case,” he said. “It wasn’t just getting to the facts.”

He didn’t walk away just sharper on finance or strategy. What stuck with him was something harder to define and arguably more important.

Maalouf describes Darden as a “transformational” experience, but not in the way people usually mean.

Not just how to get to the right answer, but how to make people believe in it.

And the way he leads today traces back to something he learned early on at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Now CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Maalouf leads one of the largest hospitality companies in the world, with more than 7,000 properties across 100 countries. But his career didn’t start with a grand plan to lead a global brand. It started with a pattern he only fully understood looking back: building places where people have experiences.

Weddings. Big career moments. Celebrations. Even the hard conversations. They all happen somewhere, and more often than not, that somewhere is a hotel.

For Elie Maalouf (MBA ’89), that’s not just a reflection on the hospitality industry, it’s how he sees the world.

“Everything important in life, at some point, happens in a hotel.”

"You have to frame a good argument. Make it compelling. Organize it. Help people understand how you got there and why they should go along with it."

That distinction, between being right and being persuasive, became foundational.

A Career Built Around Experiences

Maalouf didn’t set out to build a career in hospitality. But every role he took pointed in the same direction.

“I’ve always worked in industries where we were building places where people had experiences,” he said.

He started in real estate, helping create homes and master-planned communities. Then came travel retail, building restaurant and retail concepts in airports and along motorways. Different industries, same idea.

Hotels, he said, were the natural extension.

“The ultimate experience place,” he said.

It’s how Maalouf thinks about hotels, not just as assets or brands, but as spaces where real life unfolds.

The moments people plan for and the ones they don’t.

That perspective has shaped how he approaches the business. It’s less about the transaction, and more about what happens around it — the role these spaces play in people’s lives.

What Changes When You Become CEO

Even after years of leadership experience, stepping into the CEO role was a shift.

“It’s a very different job than almost anything you do in the company,” he said.

Running a region, a function or a team prepares you in some ways. But being CEO means focusing on what only you can do — setting direction, working with the board, engaging investors and representing the company externally.

“You have to focus on what only you can do and delegate the rest,” he added.

It also changed how he saw the business itself.

“I knew we had a lot of growth potential,” he said. “But I was amazed at how much more there is. In some ways, it feels like we’re just getting started.”

The Job Is Persuasion

Ask Maalouf to describe his leadership philosophy, and he comes back to the same idea he first learned at Darden.

Leadership is a balance of expertise and influence.

“You have to know your business,” he said. “But you also have to know how to influence people.”

At IHG, that plays out everywhere.

Sales teams persuading companies to stay in their hotels. Marketing teams persuading travelers to book. Development teams persuading investors to build.

“I try to persuade the whole organization to follow our strategy,” he said.

And persuasion doesn’t come from overwhelming people with information. It comes from understanding what matters to them.

“Start with your audience,” he said. “What matters to them? What’s actually going to move them?”

It’s a simple idea, but one that separates good leaders from effective ones.

The Mistakes That Stick

When asked about challenges, Maalouf doesn’t point to strategy or market decisions.

He talks about people.

“The worst mistakes are usually people mistakes,” he said.

Specifically, holding on too long before addressing the challenge.

Seeing someone for who they used to be instead of who they are now. Hoping things will turn around. Waiting longer than you should.

“Earlier on in my career, I was probably among the last to say it’s time for a change,” he said.

It’s a lesson in clarity and responsibility. Because those decisions don’t just affect one person. They affect a team and sometimes the wider organization.

Coming Full Circle at Darden

One of the more personal moments in Maalouf’s career has been IHG’s involvement in bringing the Kimpton Forum Hotel to Darden.

While he credits UVA President Scott Beardsley with the original vision, the project reflects something deeper — a return to the place where his leadership philosophy first took shape.

“It’s more than a hotel,” he said. “It’s a hub for learning, for connection, for community.”

For Maalouf, that idea — building places where people come together — has carried through every stage of his career.

Different industries. Different roles. Same underlying goal.

And at the center of it, the same leadership lesson he first started to sharpen at Darden: knowing your business, understanding your audience and bringing people with you.

Because in the end, leadership isn’t just about having the answer.

“We’re all in the practice of persuasion,” he said.