Betting on Herself: D’Auria Henry Brown’s Path Through Darden’s Part-Time MBA
By Caroline Mackey
D’Auria Henry Brown (PTMBA Class of 2027) jokes that she should probably know exactly what she wants to be when she grows up. But that kind of certainty isn’t what brought her to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Growth did.
What she’s found in the Part-Time MBA program isn’t a neatly packaged career blueprint. It’s something less predictable and more lasting: confidence.
Watching classmates switch industries, start companies, and bet on themselves has reshaped the way she sees her own future. “It makes you realize you can do it too,” she said. “The world really is your oyster.”
Originally from Oakland, California, Brown moved to Washington, D.C., to attend Howard University, where she studied psychology and African American studies. After graduating, her path led her into tech marketing — a field she largely learned on the job. Over time, she moved up into product marketing roles for enterprise technology companies, helping bring complex software and security products to market and translating technical innovation into clear business value for customers.
“I always knew I wanted to go to business school,” she said. “I felt like there was a gap in my business learning that I needed to bridge.”
Darden wasn’t initially on her radar. A friend encouraged her to apply, insisting she take a closer look. She did and found herself stepping into a program that would challenge her in ways she hadn’t anticipated.
Learning to Ask for Help
Returning to school more than a decade after undergrad wasn’t seamless. The pace was different. The technology had evolved. And quantitative coursework pushed her outside her comfort zone.
“It was tough at first,” she admitted.
What changed wasn’t just study strategy — it was mindset. “In undergrad, I thought I shouldn’t need help. Now I’m like, no, no, no — I need help, what resources are available to me?”
That shift made all the difference. Brown leaned on classmates, joined informal study groups, connected with tutors, and worked closely with her advisor to create a plan when coursework felt overwhelming.
“Sometimes you just need someone to say, ‘I see the work you’re putting in,’” she said. “Grad school is tough, you don’t come to Darden for the easy road.”
With that support, she found her rhythm. The early struggle turned into measurable growth, something her advisor recently reflected back to her when reviewing her academic progress. Courses in economics, decision analysis, and operations expanded how she approaches problems at work. They gave her new tools for thinking through trade-offs and complex business decisions.
“It made me so happy that she could see the work,” Brown said. “That validation matters.”
A Program That Listens
As a member of Darden’s still-growing Part-Time MBA program, Brown has also been struck by how seriously administrators take student feedback.
Because the program is newer, students have had a unique opportunity to help shape it in real time, and she has watched that evolution unfold.
“We gave feedback during our first year, and then saw it implemented for the next cohort,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like lip service.”
For a student balancing a full-time job, coursework and personal commitments, that responsiveness has reinforced her belief in the program and in her decision to pursue the degree part time.
Being transparent with her employer about the time commitment has also helped create stability. “I’ve been really open with my bosses about my schedule,” she said. “That’s made it possible to not feel like I’m constantly rushing into class.”
Leadership as Community
Outside the classroom, Brown’s leadership extends far beyond case discussions.
She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated — one of the Divine Nine Black Greek-letter organizations — and serves in the oldest graduate chapter in Washington, D.C. Rooted in scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood, the organization reflects values she has long carried.
“It complements who I already am,” she said. “It’s a lifelong commitment to service.”
At Darden, that same mindset shows up in her involvement across the Part-Time MBA community. She serves as vice president of community for her class and co-president of the Black Professional MBA Association, helping create spaces where classmates feel recognized and included.
Much of her leadership centers on creating connective tissue across the cohort — highlighting classmates’ accomplishments, organizing programming, and making sure people feel seen in a demanding program.
Her contributions to the community were recently recognized with the C. Stewart Sheppard Distinguished Service Award, which honors students who demonstrate exceptional commitment to service and leadership within the Darden community.
From spotlighting classmates in newsletters to organizing events and moderating panels, Brown has been intentional about cultivating connections. She also serves on the university search committee, helping select Darden’s next dean, working alongside faculty, alumni, and trustees to contribute to one of the school’s most important leadership decisions. For her, community isn’t automatic; it’s something you build.
“You get out of it what you put into it,” she said.
Moments That Matter
While the academic rigor has shaped her growth, Brown suspects what will stay with her most are the shared experiences.
She traveled to Argentina as part of a global residency, an opportunity she didn’t have during undergrad. Studying international business while experiencing a new country alongside classmates deepened relationships across cohorts and created memories she won’t forget.
“It was such a unique experience,” she said. “We see each other in class a couple of times a week, but being able to fellowship together was special.”
Then there are the lighter moments — Nationals baseball games, group chats about case prep, struggling through quant together.
And one particularly memorable class-wide prank.
Knowing a communications professor’s long-standing loyalty to Coca-Cola, Brown orchestrated a surprise on the final day of class: a Pepsi on every desk. When 70 students opened their cans at the same time, the reaction was immediate and unforgettable.
“It was just joy,” she said, laughing. “Those are the moments that stick.”
Belief, Redefined
For Brown, the biggest shift hasn’t been a specific career pivot or a neatly defined five-year plan. It’s the growing confidence that comes from seeing what’s possible.
“I used to wonder if you could be exceptional at your work, be a great leader, and still be a good person,” she said. “Sometimes those things don’t feel like they go together.”
At Darden, she’s seen otherwise, leaders who are ambitious and grounded, driven and generous. That realization has reshaped how she thinks about leadership: success and integrity don’t have to compete.
“I am confident in whatever it is that I do next,” she said. “Switch industries, switch functions — I feel like I can take on the world.”
She may not have a definitive answer yet to what she wants to be when she grows up. But she has something stronger: belief.
And for now, that’s more than enough.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA, Executive MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 20,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
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