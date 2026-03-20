Betting on Herself: D’Auria Henry Brown’s Path Through Darden’s Part-Time MBA

By Caroline Mackey

D’Auria Henry Brown (PTMBA Class of 2027) jokes that she should probably know exactly what she wants to be when she grows up. But that kind of certainty isn’t what brought her to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Growth did.

What she’s found in the Part-Time MBA program isn’t a neatly packaged career blueprint. It’s something less predictable and more lasting: confidence.

Watching classmates switch industries, start companies, and bet on themselves has reshaped the way she sees her own future. “It makes you realize you can do it too,” she said. “The world really is your oyster.”

Originally from Oakland, California, Brown moved to Washington, D.C., to attend Howard University, where she studied psychology and African American studies. After graduating, her path led her into tech marketing — a field she largely learned on the job. Over time, she moved up into product marketing roles for enterprise technology companies, helping bring complex software and security products to market and translating technical innovation into clear business value for customers.

“I always knew I wanted to go to business school,” she said. “I felt like there was a gap in my business learning that I needed to bridge.”

Darden wasn’t initially on her radar. A friend encouraged her to apply, insisting she take a closer look. She did and found herself stepping into a program that would challenge her in ways she hadn’t anticipated.

Learning to Ask for Help

Returning to school more than a decade after undergrad wasn’t seamless. The pace was different. The technology had evolved. And quantitative coursework pushed her outside her comfort zone.

“It was tough at first,” she admitted.

What changed wasn’t just study strategy — it was mindset. “In undergrad, I thought I shouldn’t need help. Now I’m like, no, no, no — I need help, what resources are available to me?”

That shift made all the difference. Brown leaned on classmates, joined informal study groups, connected with tutors, and worked closely with her advisor to create a plan when coursework felt overwhelming.

“Sometimes you just need someone to say, ‘I see the work you’re putting in,’” she said. “Grad school is tough, you don’t come to Darden for the easy road.”

With that support, she found her rhythm. The early struggle turned into measurable growth, something her advisor recently reflected back to her when reviewing her academic progress. Courses in economics, decision analysis, and operations expanded how she approaches problems at work. They gave her new tools for thinking through trade-offs and complex business decisions.

“It made me so happy that she could see the work,” Brown said. “That validation matters.”

A Program That Listens

As a member of Darden’s still-growing Part-Time MBA program, Brown has also been struck by how seriously administrators take student feedback.

Because the program is newer, students have had a unique opportunity to help shape it in real time, and she has watched that evolution unfold.

“We gave feedback during our first year, and then saw it implemented for the next cohort,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like lip service.”

For a student balancing a full-time job, coursework and personal commitments, that responsiveness has reinforced her belief in the program and in her decision to pursue the degree part time.

Being transparent with her employer about the time commitment has also helped create stability. “I’ve been really open with my bosses about my schedule,” she said. “That’s made it possible to not feel like I’m constantly rushing into class.”

Leadership as Community

Outside the classroom, Brown’s leadership extends far beyond case discussions.

She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated — one of the Divine Nine Black Greek-letter organizations — and serves in the oldest graduate chapter in Washington, D.C. Rooted in scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood, the organization reflects values she has long carried.

“It complements who I already am,” she said. “It’s a lifelong commitment to service.”

At Darden, that same mindset shows up in her involvement across the Part-Time MBA community. She serves as vice president of community for her class and co-president of the Black Professional MBA Association, helping create spaces where classmates feel recognized and included.

Much of her leadership centers on creating connective tissue across the cohort — highlighting classmates’ accomplishments, organizing programming, and making sure people feel seen in a demanding program.

Her contributions to the community were recently recognized with the C. Stewart Sheppard Distinguished Service Award, which honors students who demonstrate exceptional commitment to service and leadership within the Darden community.