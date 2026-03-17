Willie Green Appointed Senior Assistant Dean for Admissions at UVA Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has appointed Willie Green as senior assistant dean for admissions. Green will begin his role on 4 May 2026.

Green brings more than 15 years of talent recruitment experience across graduate admissions, strategic enrollment management and global talent leadership in both higher education and the technology sector. His career — spanning leadership roles at UVA and Duke University as well as Amazon and Google — reflects a consistent focus on identifying and recruiting exceptional talent and expanding access to transformative opportunity to enable individuals and organizations to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

In his new role, Green will lead a dynamic admissions team in setting admissions strategy across Darden’s MBA, Master of Science in business analytics (MSBA) and Ph.D. degree programs in both Charlottesville and the Washington, D.C., metro area. He will advance new ways to reach and engage talented individuals from around the world and shape cohorts prepared to thrive in Darden’s Socratic, case-method learning environment — an intensely relational, dialogue-driven model inspired by real business challenges that requires preparation, sharp judgment and the ability to elevate others.

As the top-ranked public MBA program in the United States and a consistent industry leader in career outcomes, Darden is known for producing graduates who deliver immediate and sustained impact. Its alumni lead across sectors — from consulting and finance to technology, entrepreneurship and public service — and employers consistently rank Darden graduates among the most prepared in graduate management education. Known for its care and concern for applicants, Darden Admissions has in recent years set records for application volume, quality and the impact of classes across formats, including the newest format, the Part-Time MBA based in Rosslyn, Virginia.

“Willie understands that performance in business happens through people — and that excellence in admissions shapes everything that follows,” said Interim Dean Mike Lenox. “Darden develops leaders who can think under pressure, build trust across differences and drive results in complex environments. Our graduates achieve some of the strongest career outcomes in the industry because they choose the best business faculty and education experience in the world to prepare them to lead not only analytically, but also relationally. Willie brings the strategic sophistication, business fluency and deep admissions expertise to ensure we continue attracting candidates who will thrive here and lead at the highest levels.”

Green began his career in undergraduate admissions before advancing into MBA admissions leadership. He brought that foundation into the technology sector, holding senior talent leadership roles at Amazon and Google. At Google, he led campus outreach strategy across undergraduate, master’s, MBA, and Ph.D. pipelines, working with leading universities around the United States to expand candidate pipelines and strengthen talent recruitment.

His cross-sector leadership gives him a distinctive vantage point at a moment when graduate business education faced disruption and must prepare leaders for both technological acceleration and human complexity. As AI and analytics reshape industries, organizations continue to prize leaders who can exercise sound judgment, inspire collaboration and build trust — capabilities that sit at the heart of Darden’s learning model.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been motivated by helping individuals from all walks of life access opportunities for lifelong learning and meaningful pivots,” said Green. “Business education should be transformational, not transactional. Darden stands apart because it prepares leaders to harness innovation while remaining grounded in integrity and human connection — and the results are evident in the impact its graduates deliver locally, across the Commonwealth, nationally and globally. I am honored to join this community and help shape the next generation of responsible global leaders.”

Green previously served in UVA Corporate Relations, where he partnered with leaders across the University and developed a strong connection to the University of Virginia’s culture and mission.

Green holds an MBA from Duke University and a B.A. in psychology from the University of Michigan.