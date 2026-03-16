The secret to this Hoo’s basketball success? A Darden School student’s Nigerian cooking

By Andrew Ramspacher

Even from the dimly lit upper bowl of John Paul Jones Arena, Sunmi Alade didn’t have to squint to spot her favorite University of Virginia men’s basketball player.

Down there, among a sea of towering athletes, one stood – literally – above the rest.

Cavalier fans know him as Ugo Onyenso, UVA’s dynamic 7-foot senior center, but Alade was calling him something else.

“Tall man! Tall man!” the 5-foot-3 Alade shouted during the Wahoos’ win over the University of Miami on Feb. 21. “That’s my customer!”

It was a truthful boast. Since an impromptu meeting in August, Alade, a 31-year-old Darden School of Business student, has served her fellow countryperson a rotation of homemade dishes from their homeland of Nigeria.

Snail. Stewed goat meat. Jollof rice.

That’s what’s fueling one of the best shot-blocking seasons a Cavalier has had in recent memory.

“Eating good food,” said Onyenso, who was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Defensive Team on Monday, “it gives you a different kind of energy. You’re energized. Your brain is functioning at a high level. You’re ready to go.

“And that’s all thanks to her.”

A whiff of home

Onyenso admits he can’t make Nigerian food, but “I can eat it.” And he can find it – no matter where his basketball career has taken him.

While at the University of Kentucky from 2022 to 2024, he’d lean on visits from his Wisconsin-based uncle, a “great cook” and his only relative living in the U.S., to fill his refrigerator. And while at Kansas State University last year, he’d travel two hours to Kansas City for an occasional taste of home.

But at UVA, his third and final collegiate stop, all Onyenso had to do was walk outside his apartment near North Grounds on a late summer day and take a whiff.

“This smells familiar,” he thought to himself. “I know this smell from a mile away.”

So, he followed his nose until he came upon the clubhouse at his apartment complex, where the Darden School’s African Business Organization was hosting an event accompanied by a fitting spread of jollof rice, a vibrant dish blending peppers, tomatoes and onions with a variety of spices. Onyenso asked to meet the chef.

“And then I saw him,” Alade said. “The entire time, I was like, ‘How tall are you?’”

Onyenso had questions, too, like, “Is it OK if I pay you to cook for me?”

Alade was flattered.

“I’ve had people say that before,” she said, “like, ‘Oh, you can cook Nigerian food? I’ll reach out to you.’ And they never follow up.

“But Ugo, the next day, sends me a text, ‘What’s up ma’am?’”

Alade had a customer.

A satisfied customer

More than 300 miles separate the hometowns of Alade (Osogbo) and Onyenso (Owerri) in southern Nigeria. While basketball opportunities drew Onyenso to the United States, Alade arrived nine years ago to pursue a master’s degree in public health from Georgia Southern University.

Last summer, she interned with Xbox in Seattle, and in a few months, she’ll have completed her MBA from the Darden School.

Alade never thought she’d be adding “private chef” to her resume, but serving Onyenso during these last eight months has been “my blessing.”

“I started cooking seriously last year after spring break,” she said. “But most of the people I cooked for graduated, so I was thinking of shutting down at the time I met him. But once he started ordering for me, I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m back in business.’”

Charlottesville, as it turns out, offers all the ingredients for a Nigerian kitchen. Alade shops at the African Market Place off Hydraulic Road for snail, rice, pepper, bouillon chicken cubes and tomato paste. The bulk goat meat comes from the Medina Market in Albemarle Square.

Onyenso’s preferences have expanded Alade’s menu. He’s made more than a dozen orders.

“It’s pushed me to make food I don’t eat myself,” Alade said. “Like, I don’t eat snails, but I’ve made snails for him a couple of times.”

Depending on the order – from snails to stewed goat meat to jollof rice – it could take Alade up to four hours to cook. She makes the food in bulk, often making enough to last Onyenso two weeks, even through team road trips.

He’s a satisfied customer.

“I’m always wondering about what to eat because I don’t usually have an appetite for foods out here,” Onyenso said of American cuisine. “But to have that feeling now of knowing I always have great food waiting for me, it hits different.

“Like, when I leave practice, I’m so eager to go home and eat. We’ll have snacks here for us, but I’m always like, ‘Nah, I want to create more room so I can eat better when I’m at home.’”

‘Bless him!’

Alade had never attended a basketball game until she was among the sold-out crowd at JPJ on Feb. 21 for UVA’s 86-83 win over Miami.

That’s the funniest thing about this story: The woman cooking for the man now among Virginia’s all-time top five for single-season blocked shots might not know a blocked shot from a blocked number.

What Alade has in business and culinary skills, among other strengths, she lacks in basketball expertise.

“I sent my brother (Onyenso’s) profile,” Alade said. “I was like, ‘You got to tell me what I’m looking for. What does he do?’ And he tells me how he’s a good defender. And I’m like, ‘Oh, but can he shoot the ball?’”

Onyenso made two dunks against Miami. And two weeks later, against Virginia Tech, he made two 3-pointers.