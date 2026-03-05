How Do You Grow an MBA Program Without Watering it Down? UVA Darden Has an Answer.

By David Buie-Moltz

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business did not rush into the Executive MBA market. It entered deliberately — later than many peers — and built the program in its own image: high-contact, student-driven and anchored in close faculty engagement.

Over time, that commitment expanded. A decade ago, Darden put down roots in Rosslyn. Five years ago, it launched the Part-Time MBA. Each move extended the School’s reach to working professionals who could not step away from their careers.

Now, 20 years after the first Executive MBA cohort began, the challenge is no longer entry. It is scale. How do you grow Executive and Part-Time MBA programs in the Washington, D.C., area — one of the most competitive graduate management education markets in the country — without making the experience thinner or less demanding?

We spoke with Melissa Thomas-Hunt, vice dean and senior associate dean for professional degree programs, about growth, constraints and why the nation’s capital is less an outpost for Darden than a platform.

You’ve described Darden’s entry into the Executive and Part-Time MBA markets as deliberate. What was non-negotiable when those programs were designed?

The classroom model. Darden’s identity is built around discussion-driven learning, preparation and accountability. That doesn’t change just because a student is further along in their career.

When we designed the Executive MBA, and later the Part-Time MBA, the goal wasn’t to create a lighter version of the residential experience. It was to adapt the structure — scheduling, pacing, location — without lowering the intellectual demands or reducing faculty engagement.

The non-negotiable was intensity. If that goes away, it stops being Darden.

Working professionals face real constraints — time, travel, job demands. How do you engineer around those without loosening expectations?

You start by acknowledging the constraint honestly. These are people leading teams, running organizations and managing families. Even when they are fully committed, their time isn’t entirely their own.

So the design question becomes: where can you introduce flexibility without sacrificing rigor? It’s not about making things easier. It’s about structuring the experience in a way that makes sustained excellence possible.

That requires clarity of expectation, discipline in delivery and and a team that’s all in supporting our students. We won’t let you drift.

The D.C. metro area is crowded with strong business schools. What does it mean to compete there without changing who you are?

It means resisting the instinct to chase convenience as a differentiator.

There are many ways to deliver content. But content alone isn’t what makes a Darden MBA valuable. The interaction matters — the preparation, the pushback, the peer learning, the community.

In a competitive market, the temptation is to widen the funnel by lowering friction. Our position is different. We want students who are looking for engagement, not ease.

As these programs scale, what does it take to build real momentum — not just enrollment?

Density is about critical mass — enough students, faculty presence and alumni engagement to create real intellectual energy.

A location alone doesn’t create that. You have to build it intentionally. Faculty need to be present. Cohorts need to feel connected to one another, not isolated. Alumni need reasons to stay engaged beyond graduation.

When that happens, the program becomes more than a degree. It becomes a durable professional network rooted in a specific place.

As demand grows, how do you avoid the slow erosion that can happen when programs expand?

You measure the right things.

It’s easy to focus on enrollment numbers. But what matters more is classroom quality, faculty access, the strength of peer relationships, and professional trajectory and impact.

If those indicators weaken, growth is costing you something. If they strengthen, you’re building sustainably.

The discipline is in protecting those signals.

Working professionals don’t step out for internships or traditional recruiting cycles. How do you think about outcomes in these programs?

The outcomes are often cumulative rather than immediate.

In residential programs, change can look like a clear switch — new employer, new function. For working professionals, the impact often unfolds over time: expanded scope, new leadership responsibilities, entrepreneurial moves that happen when opportunity arises or is created.

The education compounds. That’s harder to measure in a single data point, but it’s very real.

As Darden’s presence in the region matures, how will you know the School is getting it right?

Success means that a student in Rosslyn experiences something unmistakably Darden — the same intellectual rigor, the same sense of accountability and the same faculty proximity that define the School in Charlottesville.

It means that in the Washington region, when ambitious professionals think about serious business education, Darden is part of that conversation — not because it’s convenient, but because it’s impactful.

