The Human Side of Innovation: Nick Sexton’s Leadership Lessons from the U.S. Space Force

By Cait Anderson

During his time in the United States Space Force, Nick Sexton (Class of 2027) learned to think in systems.

Some were technical: machine learning models that flagged mission risks, data platforms that helped analysts do the work of three people instead of one, and studies designed to surface vulnerabilities most people never knew existed.

Others were organizational: budgets, stakeholders and the slow churn of bureaucracy that defines large institutions.

But the most consequential system Sexton ever rebuilt wasn’t written in code or outlined in a briefing deck. It was human.

When he stepped into his role as an operations support flight commander, Sexton inherited a 28-person team operating under immense strain. Morale was low. The work was relentless.

Within the broader unit, morale struggles had led to tragic outcomes, including the loss of one life. For a military organization designed around efficiency, the instinct might have been to tighten processes, redistribute tasks, or simply push forward.

Sexton did something different: he slowed down.

The first thing he did as commander was meet one-on-one with every member of his team. No agenda, no checklist. Just a conversation. “My job is to make your job easier,” he told them. “That includes work, but it also includes your life.”

One lieutenant later told Sexton that he was the first leader she had ever had who took the time to ask how she was doing and mean it. The comment stayed with him, not as praise, but as a reminder to look deeper at the human beneath the uniform.

A former collegiate wrestler at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Sexton is wired for competition and improvement. But he also understands something many young leaders don’t see firsthand: performance degrades when people feel invisible. Missions fail when trust erodes. And no amount of technical brilliance can compensate for a team that is burning out in silence.

That insight didn’t come from a textbook; it came from experience.

Raised about 30 minutes north of Charlotte in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Sexton learned that stability was never guaranteed. His mother worked as a social worker, raising Sexton and his brother on a modest income.

After graduating early from UNC-Chapel Hill, Sexton initially planned on becoming a pilot. When the COVID-19 pandemic derailed that plan, he pivoted. First to a brief stint in medical device sales, then to the newly formed U.S. Space Force.

What followed was a rapid accumulation of responsibility: acquisition and program management, software engineering training, business operations, and a prestigious fellowship supporting special operations with advanced AI tools.

He wore, by his own count, “20 different hats.”

Sexton’s extensive experience gave him a rare vantage point that few experience so early in their careers. He built software that helps teams manage launches, track personnel and analyze data, saving millions of dollars and hundreds of hours of work. This mix of technical skill, wide-angle perspective and people-focused leadership gives him a unique ability to solve problems while still lifting others up with him.

That philosophy ultimately led Sexton to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Pursuing an MBA wasn’t about prestige or reinvention, it was about context. After years or operating inside a rigid hierarchy, Sexton wanted to understand how leadership, incentives and decision-making worked in other systems. He chose Darden not just for the name, but for the community — an environment where collaboration outweighed competition, and where people showed up for one another.

Today, as he prepares for a career in consulting, Sexton carries those same values forward. He’s still interested in systems and how organizations function, but he’s equally focused on the human architecture underneath them.

In the end, the insight that shapes him the most isn’t about strategy or software. It is about intention.

“Know your ‘why,’ because it gives you clarity,” he says. “You’re going to find success and happiness in whatever it is you choose to do so long as it aligns with what your values are as a person.”