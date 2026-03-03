Search Committee Begins Process to Select UVA Darden’s 10th Dean

By Lauren Foster

The University of Virginia has convened a search committee to guide the process of identifying and recommending candidates to serve as the 10th Dean of the UVA Darden School of Business.

Mike Lenox, who has been on the Darden faculty since 2008, stepped in to serve as interim dean when former dean Scott Beardsley began his term as the University’s president on January 1.

Co-chaired by Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Brie Gertler and NewMarket Corporation Professor of Business Administration Ron Wilcox, the committee brings together a cross-section of the University and Darden communities, including faculty, staff, foundation board members and students.

Search Committee Members:

Brie Gertler, co-chair: Interim Executive Vice President and Provost

Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Ron Wilcox, co-chair :NewMarket Corporation Professor of Business Administration

:NewMarket Corporation Professor of Business Administration Saed Alizamer : Associate Professor of Business Administration

: Associate Professor of Business Administration Allison Elias: Assistant Professor of Business Administration

Assistant Professor of Business Administration Martin Davidson: Johnson and Higgins Professor of Business Administration

Johnson and Higgins Professor of Business Administration Pnina Feldman: Bigelow Research Associate Professor of Business Administration

Bigelow Research Associate Professor of Business Administration Kinda Hachem: Morris Plan Associate Professor of Consumer Credit

Morris Plan Associate Professor of Consumer Credit Craig Lefanowicz: Associate Professor in the McIntire School of Commerce (Faculty Senate representative)

Associate Professor in the McIntire School of Commerce (Faculty Senate representative) Dawna Clarke: Special Advisor to the Dean and Ambassador

Special Advisor to the Dean and Ambassador David Kutas: Senior Director for Client Solutions, Darden Executive Education and Lifelong Learning

Senior Director for Client Solutions, Darden Executive Education and Lifelong Learning Joanne Meier: Senior Assistant Dean, Instructional and Digital initiatives

Senior Assistant Dean, Instructional and Digital initiatives Jim Cooper: Darden School Foundation Board member

Darden School Foundation Board member John Fowler: Chair of the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees

Chair of the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees Mandy Lozano: Darden School Foundation Board member

Darden School Foundation Board member Alexa Bartels: Full-Time MBA student

Full-Time MBA student D’Auria Henry-Brown: Part-Time MBA student

“Given Darden’s extraordinary momentum, I am confident we will attract and appoint an exceptional new dean,” Gertler said.

The committee has retained Korn Ferry, an executive search firm with expertise in higher education recruitment, to assist with a nationwide search. Catherine Lindqvist, UVA’s senior advisor for executive talent, will partner with the firm and support the committee throughout the process.

The committee recently began holding open listening sessions for faculty and staff to share their perspectives on the experiences, leadership qualities and vision they hope to see in Darden’s next dean. Community members were also invited to provide feedback via email.

“Darden’s next dean will build on a foundation of academic excellence and strong community,” Wilcox said. “We are eager to hear from across the School as we define the qualities and experiences that will position Darden for continued success.”

Wilcox said the feedback gathered will help shape the position specification and guide the next phase of the search.

Additional details about the search process and opportunities for community engagement will be shared as the search progresses.