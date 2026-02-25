Why an Internationally Trained Doctor Chose Darden to Rethink Healthcare

By Caroline Mackey

Yousef Althulth (Class of 2026) went to medical school with one goal: to serve patients and make a direct impact.

After completing his medical degree and residency in Syria, he realized that impact could extend beyond direct patient care.

Today, he is pursuing that vision through the Executive MBA program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Althulth’s early medical training took place in a healthcare system where care was often a family-centered experience. In Syria, he explained, treating a patient often meant engaging with their entire family, navigating care as a collective process.

“It’s more of a family thing,” Althulth said. “If the patient comes, you’ll find the whole family there. You need to explain everything to the whole family, not just to the patient.”

After his residency, Althulth moved to the United States with the initial intention of continuing in clinical practice.

In the United States, Althulth began working as a clinical research coordinator, managing clinical trials and gaining firsthand exposure to the American healthcare system. The experience gave him a broader view of how care teams and processes shape the patient experience.

That role became a turning point.

Through his work in clinical research, Althulth engaged not only with patients and their families, but also with physicians, hospital teams and pharmaceutical partners.

He managed multiple trials simultaneously, balancing deadlines, budgets, and operational aspects, beginning to see healthcare challenges from a systems-wide perspective.

Althulth soon realized he was increasingly drawn to system-level problem solving, improving how healthcare works for patients and care teams.