Why an Internationally Trained Doctor Chose Darden to Rethink Healthcare
By Caroline Mackey
Yousef Althulth (Class of 2026) went to medical school with one goal: to serve patients and make a direct impact.
After completing his medical degree and residency in Syria, he realized that impact could extend beyond direct patient care.
Today, he is pursuing that vision through the Executive MBA program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
Althulth’s early medical training took place in a healthcare system where care was often a family-centered experience. In Syria, he explained, treating a patient often meant engaging with their entire family, navigating care as a collective process.
“It’s more of a family thing,” Althulth said. “If the patient comes, you’ll find the whole family there. You need to explain everything to the whole family, not just to the patient.”
After his residency, Althulth moved to the United States with the initial intention of continuing in clinical practice.
In the United States, Althulth began working as a clinical research coordinator, managing clinical trials and gaining firsthand exposure to the American healthcare system. The experience gave him a broader view of how care teams and processes shape the patient experience.
That role became a turning point.
Through his work in clinical research, Althulth engaged not only with patients and their families, but also with physicians, hospital teams and pharmaceutical partners.
He managed multiple trials simultaneously, balancing deadlines, budgets, and operational aspects, beginning to see healthcare challenges from a systems-wide perspective.
Althulth soon realized he was increasingly drawn to system-level problem solving, improving how healthcare works for patients and care teams.
Over the course of nearly a year, Althulth weighed whether to return to residency or pursue a different path within healthcare.
He chose to pivot toward healthcare consulting, drawn by the opportunity to improve how systems function at scale.
Already working within UVA Health, Darden emerged as a natural fit, particularly for its case-based learning approach.
“The case method is perfect for consulting,” Althulth said. “You have the problem, you have the information, and you solve it together.”
Balancing a full-time role in clinical research with the demands of Darden’s Executive MBA program has required discipline and careful time management.
Althulth works full time and spends evenings and weekends on coursework.
“I love it. It keeps me busy,” he said. “You just need to organize your day.”
Inside the classroom, Althulth has found the discussion-based environment to be one of the program’s most valuable elements. Learning alongside classmates from a wide range of professional backgrounds has strengthened his ability to communicate clearly and contribute confidently, even in unfamiliar territory.
“You’re not just learning from the professor,” he said. “You’re learning from every classmate in the room.”
Over time, Althulth said, Darden has sharpened not only how he thinks, but also how he communicates, especially in moments when certainty isn’t guaranteed.
“The case method has trained me to make a recommendation even when the information isn’t perfect,” he said.
As he looks ahead to a career in healthcare consulting, Althulth sees Darden as a critical bridge between medicine and systems-level change.
“The Darden community has been a real multiplier for me,” he said.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA, Executive MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 20,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Press Contact
Molly Mitchell
Senior Associate Director, Editorial and Media Relations
Darden School of Business
University of Virginia
MitchellM@darden.virginia.edu