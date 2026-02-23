UVA Darden Marks Topping Out of First On-Grounds Student Housing

By David Buie-Moltz

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has reached a major milestone in its first on-Grounds student housing, as crews recently celebrated the topping out of the two-building complex on North Grounds.

Topping out marks the completion of the structural concrete and the point at which the buildings reach their full height. From here, the work shifts to enclosing the frame, installing systems and finishing interiors ahead of an anticipated opening in 2027 for Full-Time MBA students.

By the Numbers

The scale of the effort has been significant. Before vertical construction could begin, crews working with University facilities teams relocated more than 7,000 feet of underground utilities — enough to span the walk from Darden to the Rotunda — beneath the site. They then moved over 21,000 cubic yards of earth, enough to cover the Lawn in a layer of soil about three feet deep, and poured 16,000 cubic yards of concrete, the equivalent of filling the pool at the North Grounds Recreation Center more than a dozen times.

Since ground was broken in October 2024, the project has logged more than 215,800 craft hours — the cumulative work of skilled tradespeople over more than a year.

When complete, the two buildings will total nearly 250,000 square feet of interior space — roughly two-thirds the size of John Paul Jones Arena — and will include 216 apartment-style units and more than 325 beds. The exterior envelope alone will comprise about 138,000 square feet of brick and windows, roughly the surface area of 30 basketball courts.

The project advances through close collaboration among Darden staff, University facilities leaders and the development and construction partners, Matthews Development Company and Clark Construction Company.

A Strategic Investment in the Full-Time MBA

Interim Dean Mike Lenox said the new on-Grounds housing is a key part of Darden’s broader strategy to strengthen its residential Full-Time MBA experience as the School looks ahead to its 75th anniversary and next decade of growth.

“Our distinctive advantage has always been transformational learning in a close-knit community,” Lenox said. “If we want to sustain that advantage — and build on it — we have to invest in the conditions that make it possible.”

For most of Darden’s history, Full-Time MBA students have lived across Charlottesville and commuted to Grounds for class, team meetings and recruiting. The new housing is designed to bring a meaningful share of that daily life onto North Grounds, placing students within a short walk of classrooms, faculty offices and each other, and complementing other recent and planned investments in Darden’s academic core.

The topping out follows the School’s recent announcement of a donor-funded renovation of the Faculty Office Building, which will introduce new collaboration spaces and a reimagined entry sequence for the academic heart of Darden. Together, these projects reflect a coordinated effort to align the School’s physical environment with its mission and long-term aspirations.

Student affairs and academic leaders are now determining how the housing will operate and how students will be assigned. What is clear is the direction: more of the Full-Time MBA’s preparation, discussion and informal community life will take place on Darden Grounds.

As the project moves from structure to lived space, there are opportunities for alumni and friends to help shape this next chapter in Darden’s residential story. Naming opportunities include the residential buildings themselves, as well as key shared spaces such as common rooms, study and collaboration areas, and prominent gathering spots in and around the complex — the places where core cases are debriefed, internships weighed, ventures tested and relationships formed that endure long after graduation.

For alumni who have followed Darden’s transformation of North Grounds — from The Forum Hotel to the Tahija Arboretum & LaCross Botanical Gardens — the new housing represents another long-term investment in the people, spaces and everyday interactions that define the School.

Be part of what comes next

As construction move forward, Darden welcomes alumni and friends who wish to help shape this next chapter on North Grounds.

To discuss naming opportunities, please contact Samantha Hartog, senior associate vice president for advancement, at +1-434-981-4025 or HartogS@darden.virginia.edu.