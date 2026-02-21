Q&A: Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs. What Happens Now?

By Lauren Foster

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt President Trump a major setback Friday, striking down the emergency tariffs that have defined his second-term economic agenda.

In a 6-3 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Court ruled that the president exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 in imposing sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries.

The decision invalidates a central pillar of the administration’s trade strategy and raises urgent questions for businesses, consumers and global markets.

The financial stakes are enormous.

The federal government has been collecting about $25 to $30 billion a month in tariffs, and the ruling invalidates about half that total. It is estimated that more than $175 billion in U.S. tariff collections are subject to potential refunds.

Most economists argue that much of that economic cost was ultimately borne by American businesses and consumers through higher prices.

The Darden Report spoke with Rodney Sullivan, executive director of the Mayo Center of Asset Management at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, about what the ruling means for consumers, companies and the broader economy.

What exactly did the Court rule — and why does it matter for the economy?

The Court said that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) doesn’t authorize tariffs. In other words, a president can’t use an emergency declaration to impose broad import taxes without clearer authorization from Congress. The practical consequence is that tariff policy becomes slower-moving — less “overnight” volatility — because alternative statutes available to drive tariff policy usually require more process.

Economically, that matters because it changes the speed and predictability of trade policy. Over the past year, tariffs moved quickly — sometimes as leverage, sometimes as signaling. When policy can change overnight, firms treat it like a volatile input cost: they rush orders, build inventory buffers, rewrite contracts, and delay investment. That’s not just a trade story; it shows up in capital expenditure (capex) plans, inventory swings and margins.

Also, the ruling changes the forward path for corporate pricing strategy and resulting profits. Markets can price risk, but they struggle when rules shift without warning. The emergency tariffs were large enough to impact the real economy — raising costs for importers and, in many categories, feeding into consumer prices. The ruling won’t unwind last year’s costs instantly, but it lowers the odds of an open-ended tariff regime running on executive discretion alone.

What happens to the tariffs already collected? Will companies receive refunds?

The decision settles the big legal question, but it doesn’t automatically cut checks. The Court sent the cases back to lower courts, and refunds — if they happen — will run through trade courts and the customs claims process.

And “who gets paid” matters: tariffs are paid at the border by the importer of record, not directly by households. Even if refunds are owed, many firms passed costs along through prices, so a refund to an importer doesn’t automatically flow back to consumers. That’s where the politics get messy.

Will consumers see lower prices as a result of the ruling — and how quickly?

Some prices should ease at the margin, but consumers shouldn’t expect a clean “tariffs off, prices down” moment.

Start with timing. Retail pricing is a pipeline: goods on shelves were ordered weeks or months ago, often under contracts set in the prior tariff regime. Even if new shipments arrive tariff-free, firms don’t always reprice immediately — especially if demand is steady and competitors don’t move first. Prices tend to be sticky for a host of reasons, including planned promotions and the desire to rebuild margins after a cost shock.

Next is composition. The biggest, fastest relief would show up in products with high import content and intense price competition — think certain consumer electronics, apparel, household goods. Where imports are specialized inputs rather than final goods, the pass-through to the final product (and thus CPI) is slower and more diffuse.

Finally, don’t ignore the policy response. This ruling constrains one pathway (IEEPA). It doesn’t eliminate the administration’s ability to pursue tariffs via other statutes or via negotiated arrangements. So for consumers, the more realistic forecast is less upward pressure than we otherwise would have had, rather than a broad deflationary impulse.

In other words, the ruling improves the odds that inflation cools at the margin, but it is unlikely to drive overall prices lower.

Did the tariffs meaningfully reduce the trade deficit or strengthen U.S. manufacturing?

The trade deficit is mostly a macro outcome: it reflects the gap between national saving and investment, and it is shaped by the dollar and capital flows. Tariffs can change who we buy from and what we buy, but they don’t reliably change the overall deficit unless they change those deeper drivers.

What we did see — predictably — was trade diversion and front-loading. Imports shifted across countries and categories, and some businesses pulled purchases forward ahead of rate changes. Reporting around the tariff episode has noted a material drop in imports from China in response to the tariff wall, which is consistent with substitution rather than a clean reduction in overall import demand.

On manufacturing, the honest answer is that tariffs are a blunt instrument. They can help a protected sector at the margin, but they also raise input costs for downstream producers — U.S. manufacturers that rely on imported components. The end result for manufacturers could be higher costs, less competitiveness and pressure on margins.

If the goal is capacity, the binding constraints are often labor availability, permitting and build times, energy costs, and the stability of demand — not simply the relative price of imports. Tariffs may accelerate a few reshoring decisions, but they tend to be an expensive way to buy that option.

What should investors be watching now?

I’d watch four things — less for the headlines than for the second-order effects.

1) The policy substitute. Trump announced he’ll pivot to a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, via presidential proclamation/executive action—an authority typically limited to 150 days unless Congress extends it. He’s also pointing to other pathways, including national-security tariffs that typically require a Commerce Department investigation rather than an immediate, sweeping levy.

The key point: the Court narrowed IEEPA, but it didn’t repeal tariffs. Investors should focus on what fills the vacuum — broad and volatile measures, or narrower and more durable ones — because durability determines how firms price it into supply chains and earnings.

2) Refund math and balance-sheet winners. If refunds become real, they are effectively a one-time cash flow event for some import-heavy firms — retailers, auto, industrial distributors, and companies with complex global sourcing. But the distribution matters: not every firm preserved refund rights, and not every firm paid the same effective rates. Coverage has highlighted the possibility of very large refund totals, which tells you the stakes for both corporate cash flow and the Treasury’s financing needs.

3) Margin reset vs. price reset. If input costs fall, firms get to choose: cut prices to defend share, or hold prices and rebuild margins. In a soft demand environment, competition forces price cuts. In a firmer demand environment, margins recover first. That distinction matters for sector dispersion in equities.

4) Macro spillovers: uncertainty, the dollar and capex. The biggest economic tax here may have been uncertainty. If the ruling reduces policy volatility — even without eliminating tariffs entirely — you could see a gradual thaw in capex plans and supply-chain normalization. That’s not a one-week trade; it’s a multi-quarter mechanism.

The bottom line: the Court didn’t end the trade fight, but it did raise the cost of governing by “emergency” improvisation. For markets, that is valuable in the medium run: clearer constraints and a more predictable policy channel.