Where Darden Met the Weekend: 20 Years of the Executive MBA

By David Buie-Moltz

In the mid-2000s, weekend and executive MBAs were already a familiar feature of the business school landscape. Many leading programs offered a path for full-time professionals to earn an MBA without stepping off the career track.

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business chose a different approach. It waited.

If Darden was going to bring its famously intense case-method experience to working professionals, it wasn’t going to dilute what made a Darden MBA feel like Darden. No “lite” curriculum. No side door.

So when the first cohort of what became the Darden Executive MBA assembled in Charlottesville in 2006, the experiment wasn’t really about a new format. It was a test of an old institutional instinct:

If the learning is real, people will show up. Even on weekends.

“Why would you do that?”

Everyone in that first group remembers hearing some version of the question — from colleagues, spouses, friends and sometimes their own inner voice. Why give up so many weekends (and weeknights!) for more work?

For Evan Inra (EMBA ’08), then a project manager at an IT services company in Northern Virginia, the skepticism came from inside his own office.

“My boss agreed to sponsor me,” he remembers, “but even he said, ‘What are you doing this for? Why are you putting yourself through this?’”

Thomas Benjamin (EMBA ’08), then working at a Northern Virginia defense consultancy, heard it, too.

“People around me were like, ‘Why is this guy going off to Charlottesville?’” he says. “Some folks thought, ‘Sure — you pay your money, and you’ll get a degree.’ And I’d tell them: No. This is real. It’s all the coursework — just crammed into a few days.”

Davina Myers (EMBA ’08), then a Washington-area consultant, remembers getting a version of the question from the other side of the table — during her admissions interview.

“I remember the interviewer saying they were surprised,” she says. “If I were even remotely considering a career transition, why wouldn’t I go to the full-time program?”

At the time, there was still an assumption that the Executive MBA was mainly for people doubling down on the trajectory they were already on — not changing it. The first cohort quietly challenged that idea.

Inra, Benjamin and Myers were not chasing an extra line on a résumé. They were signing up for something rarer in the life of a mid-career professional: serious, structured learning, in front of peers, with nowhere to hide.

Darden bet that there were enough people who still wanted that kind of discomfort — enough to build a program around it.

The first cohort was the proof. Twenty years later, that small group has grown into a network of more than 1,600 Executive MBA alumni.

What a weekend actually feels like

From the outside, the Executive MBA can look like a series of tidy calendar blocks. From the inside, a Darden weekend residency feels more like a stress test of how you think.

A residency does not feel like time off from work. It feels like a different kind of work — one that runs on attention instead of urgency.

“You show up in one mode and go home in another,” Inra says. “You’re sharper. You’re seeing your job differently by Sunday afternoon.”

Any notion that the Executive MBA might be a gentler version of the full-time program disappeared in the first residency.

“Our professors made it very clear they weren’t going to treat us any differently than Full-Time MBA students,” Inra says. “They weren’t going to go easy on us.”

He still remembers an early cold call from longtime Darden finance professor Bob Conroy that landed like a warning shot. A student wasn’t ready and tried to bluff his way through.

“It was probably one of the most uncomfortable half-hours of my life,” Inra says.

The lesson wasn’t really about the specific case. It was about posture: Do not pretend. Own what you know and what you don’t. Be ready — or say you’re not.

For Benjamin, the pressure started long before anyone sat down in a classroom.

“The hardest part was the prep,” he says — the reading and casework done after hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to arrive as prepared as possible. “When the residency ended, I’d go home, decompress and then roll right back into work. You lived in this rhythm of read, argue, apply.”

Myers never had the dramatic “oh, this is real” moment — because she went in expecting it.

“I always knew this was a difficult program,” she says, and that was part of the appeal.

For her, the hard part wasn’t a single cold call. It was the volume — and the constant act of balancing it with everyday work. And then there were the team projects.

“That’s life,” she says, with a laugh — learning how to collaborate under pressure with different skill sets, while everyone is juggling full schedules.

In other words, the program quietly exported an old Darden idea into adult life: leadership is not a vibe; it is a sequence of decisions and the willingness to be accountable for them. The Executive MBA simply made that visible in a weekend rhythm.

When “the program” becomes “our cohort”

At some point, the first group stopped calling it “the program” and started calling it “our cohort.”

It sounds like semantics. It isn’t.

A program is something an institution offers. A cohort is something people build together, on top of whatever the syllabus says.

You could see that shift in small scenes: people swapping notes in the parking lot before class, comparing travel routes, checking in after a tough case discussion, laughing at how much the weekend demanded — and admitting that was exactly why they signed up.

For Inra, it crystallized at a dinner at the Charlottesville home of Professor Marian Moore, who helped launch the Executive MBA and later served as its founding dean.

“There was just so much joy there,” he says. “I had a couple of really meaningful conversations.”

By the end of the night, the label had changed.

“It went from, ‘This is a class’ to, ‘This is our family. This is our crew.’”

Benjamin remembers the same bond forming in the in-between moments — especially in learning teams, where people could be honest about what they were juggling.

“There were plenty of chances to let people vent,” he says — the missed flights, the late-night emails from work, the logistics of families and jobs and homework. “A little bit of commiseration,” he calls it, a kind of “therapy session” that helped the cohort learn about each other as much as the material.

That is the quiet engine of any great Darden experience, regardless of format: not the building, not the schedule, but the way the people in the room make each other better and build connections that persist even 20 years later.

Sometimes it revealed itself on a larger stage. On the program’s leadership experience in China, Myers remembers the cohort sleeping on a section of the Great Wall in sleeping bags — “turns out it’s actually very, very cold,” she says — and rappelling down in the morning.

It was the kind of shared, unfamiliar experience that changes how you see leadership — and the kind of memory that doesn’t belong to a program. It belongs to a crew.

A Darden MBA, still

Ask those first-cohort alumni what made the experience unmistakably Darden, and the answers aren’t glossy.

They talk about peer education.

“The faculty were phenomenal,” Benjamin says. “But the surprise was the cohort. You learn a ton from each other — what’s happening in different organizations and how other leaders are approaching the same kinds of problems.”

They talk about perspective — being pushed outside their default assumptions, not as a slogan, but as a lived experience.

“I think that there is just a huge amount of subtle knowledge that comes from being exposed to any other culture than your own,” Myers says, reflecting on the program’s global experience.

They talk about practicality — the slightly unnerving feeling of watching class spill into Monday morning.

“I’d come back to work and my team would tease me — ‘Oh, here come the MBA tricks again,’” Inra says. “But it wasn’t a trick. It was just a better way to think about the problem.”

That’s the throughline from a weekend residency in 2006 to the Executive MBA classroom today. This wasn’t a side experiment that happened to succeed. It was Darden extending what it already believed about graduate business education: if you want leaders who can navigate complexity, you put them in practice — together — and you hold the line on quality, whether students are on Grounds every day or arriving with a suitcase on Thursday night.

From Charlottesville weekends to a capital-region platform

If the first cohort’s story belongs to Charlottesville — long days in class, late nights at the old Darden Inn, a modest one-star hotel where students bonded at the pub after hours— the next chapters unfold 120 miles to the north.

Today, the home base for Executive MBA residencies is Sands Family Grounds at UVA Darden DC Metro in Rosslyn, just across the river from Washington, D.C.

Students still come to Charlottesville at key points along the way. But the center of gravity now sits in one of the most consequential professional ecosystems in the world.

For some Executive MBA students, that geography is simply practical — closer to home and work, an easier commute for an intensive weekend. For others, it is strategic: a way to plug into a region where public policy, national security, finance, consulting, technology and entrepreneurship intersect every day.

To the first cohort, the most meaningful part of that growth isn’t the skyline view from Rosslyn. It’s what the expanded footprint makes possible: more people getting the same kind of experience they did.

Myers credits the format itself: even early on, it wasn’t “purely virtual.” The in-person residencies — the room, the pressure, the eye contact — were part of what made the learning stick, at a time when the technology was still catching up to the ambition.

“I loved the change of scenery,” Inra adds. “That mental switch — like, OK, now I’m in academic mode, and I can fully immerse — that’s a big part of what made it work.”

What the weekends built — and what comes next

Two decades in, it is easy to forget how improbable the original gamble looked on paper: ask high-performing professionals to give up a slice of their lives — weekends, evenings, energy — for something no one required them to do.

The answer turned out to be a particular kind of person Darden has always attracted: people who are serious enough about their work, their communities and their own development that a “lost” weekend starts to look like an investment.

Those weekends have added up — into promotions, company launches, career pivots and quiet Monday-morning changes in how people lead their teams. They have also added up into something bigger for the School itself: a 1,600-plus-person Executive MBA alumni network and a program that has become one of the ways Darden extends its mission beyond Charlottesville.

None of that happened automatically. It took faculty willing to redesign courses for a new rhythm, staff willing to build a weekend machine that actually works, early-cohort students willing to take a chance on a format that didn’t yet exist — and donors willing to underwrite scholarships and the learning environment that makes those weekends possible.

For alumni, the story is a reminder that someone did that for them.

For prospective students, it is a glimpse of what it means to tie your own development to an institution that insists the learning be real, even when you only see it in person a few days a month.

And for anyone watching higher education from the outside, it’s one small example of how a 200-year-old university keeps finding new ways to do an old thing: gather people together, hand them hard problems and see what they build.

