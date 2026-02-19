Leading with Heart: Sinmi Oyekola’s Path to Purpose at Darden

By Cait Anderson

On any given day in the halls of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, as students rush between case prep and First Coffee, you’ll overhear conversations that begin with recruiting timelines and end with internship outcomes.

Sinmi Oyekola (Class of 2026) is doing her best to cut through that hustle and bustle. A dual-degree student pursuing both an MBA from Darden and a Master of Public Policy from the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, she somehow, she still finds the time to slow down, truly connect, and to ask people how they’re really doing.

Where Purpose Takes Shape

Oyekola grew up in Nigeria before coming to the U.S. to earn her undergraduate degree from Emory University in 2016. After college, she returned to Nigeria, where she supported a public health initiative focused on providing reproductive health care and economic empowerment to girls and young women affected by child marriage.

“It wasn’t a situation we wanted them to be in,” she said. “But we could still give them resources they needed.”

This led Oyekola to UVA’s dual MBA/MPP program, where she could explore leadership from two complementary angles. Together, the degrees reflect her long-term goal: working at the intersection of finance and policy across Africa, with a continued focus on empowering women and girls.

Eager to build the skills necessary to translate her vision into real-world impact, Oyekola embraced Darden’s challenging classroom environment as the perfect place to grow as a professional and leader.

Finding Confidence in the Classroom

Oyekola is quick to note that her path to Darden didn’t follow a traditional narrative. She applied with just two years of work experience and remembers feeling unsure of how her story would fit into a standard box.

“I was scared to apply,” Oyekola admits. “But I knew where I wanted to go, and I trusted that if I communicated that clearly, it would be enough.”

It was, and today, she credits Darden with helping her grow not just professionally, but personally. “I’ve always been outgoing,” she says with a laugh, “but Darden pushed me to speak even when I wasn’t 100% sure.”

In case discussions on unfamiliar subjects like operations, she initially hesitated to speak up, but by engaging with a classroom full of her Section B peers she deeply respected, a determined Oyekola gradually learned to trust her voice.

“Now, I’m much more comfortable having conversations with experts and not feeling intimidated,” she says. “I can organize my thoughts and contribute meaningfully.”

Leading with Purpose and Faith

That confidence is regularly put into action through her various leadership roles at Darden.

Oyekola serves as president of the Graduate Women in Business club, where she sees her job as fostering genuine community and creating spaces for women to connect and learn. From welcome-back brunches to small “table talks” with professors, Oyekola strives to prioritize initiatives that encourage deeper, more honest conversation.

For Oyekola, leading effectively isn’t just about strategy or organization, it’s about allowing her values to guide her decision-making. Faith, she says, is the foundation of her life and work. As vice president of the Darden Christian Fellowship, she helps organize devotionals and Bible studies, creating environments where people feel respected and valued.

When asked what energizes her when life feels overwhelming, Oyekola doesn’t hesitate.

“I know that I have a purpose to fulfill; to live for God and to love people the way He wants us to be loved. That gets me out of bed in the morning.”

Despite her packed schedule, Oyekola is intentional about staying grounded. She loves economics and communications classes, blasts worship music and Afrobeat while studying, lifts weights, cooks, and firmly believes brunch is one of life’s greatest joys.

She also appreciates the beauty of slowing down, pausing in the hallway to go beyond “How are you?” and remember the human behind the résumé.

“I want to go deeper than, ‘what are you recruiting for?’” Oyekola says. “I want to know the things that really make us human beyond our achievements and accomplishments. To make a difference, we need to be able to see people as people first, and then good work flows out of really good relationships.”

Achievement Through Connection

After graduation, Oyekola will step into consulting in Nigeria, where she plans to bring the same intentionality, confidence and grit that defined her Darden journey. Yet her ambitions extend beyond professional success. She wants to leave a mark through meaningful relationships and make a quiet impact on people by truly seeing them.

“Everyone can make their own little pocket of impact,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be perfect—you’ll learn along the way. Go full throttle, because there are people waiting for the gifts and vision that you have.”

If you run into Oyekola on Grounds, don’t be surprised if she stops to ask you a real question. It’s a powerful reminder that when connection comes first, achievement naturally follows.