Research, Career Outcomes Propel UVA Darden into U.S. Top 10 Financial Times Ranking

By Lauren Foster

A rise in research impact and alumni career outcomes has lifted the University of Virginia Darden School of Business into the Top 10 U.S. full-time MBA programs in the influential 2026 Financial Times ranking, reaching a new high at No. 9. Gains in career support and the strength of its alumni network further fueled the advance.

The School also advanced across multiple categories in the publication’s global Top 100 list, building on recent rankings that place Darden atop public MBA programs in the U.S.

Darden is ranked the No. 19 MBA program globally, up from No. 20 last year.

The gains come as the School continues executing the Darden 2026 Launchpad, its strategic framework for strengthening research impact, elevating the learning experience and delivering lifetime career value.

“We benchmark ourselves against the very best business schools in the world, and we are deliberate about where we invest to drive impact,” says Interim Dean Mike Lenox. “This ranking reflects measurable progress — particularly in research and career outcomes — and affirms the work of a community committed to excellence. At the same time, it sharpens our focus on where we can continue to improve.”

Darden ranks as the No. 2 U.S. public business school, up from No. 3 last year. This marks the third consecutive year Darden has placed in the top three.

Darden’s strong U.S. standing in the ranking, which considers value for money, alumni aims achieved, academic research, environmental policies and salary information, reflects positive trends for the School.

The School saw year-over-year gains in research and career impact outcomes and was among the best in the world in some key metrics.

Among U.S. schools, Darden ranked No. 4 for the percentage of 2025 graduates employed at three months post-MBA. Darden ranked No. 2 in the world for alumni who felt they had achieved their goals with the degree, and No. 10 in the world for both quality of alumni network and for alumni salary outcomes ( weighted average) three years post-MBA.

In research, Darden reached an all-time high, rising 16 places to No. 36. The School also improved across several career-related measures, including weighted salary rank for the Class of 2025, alumni ratings of career services, and alumni network quality, and outcomes tied to value for money and aims achieved.

The results continue Darden’s momentum from recent years.

Darden ranked No. 1 among public, full-time U.S. MBA programs in the country, according to 2025-26 rankings from Poets & Quants released in December.

That marked the third consecutive year Darden came out on top among public schools in the publication’s annual rankings — a composite of five leading evaluations, including U.S. News & World Report, the Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, LinkedIn and The Princeton Review.

In the 2025 ranking from The Princeton Review, released in July, Darden ranked higher in more key categories than any other graduate business school — public or private — in the country. That was the third year in a row that Darden came out on top in The Princeton Review’s “Best Business Schools” ranking, based on the strength of multiple Top 10 ranking categories and overall composite methodologies.

And in April 2025, U.S. News & World Report ranked Darden as the No. 1 public business school in America, a result powered by the School’s leading results in career outcomes and salaries for graduates. It was the School’s first time ranking in the top position among public schools, after ranking No. 2 the previous year and No. 3 the year before.