Why Darden’s 2026 Economic Outlook Didn’t End with a Prediction

By Caroline Mackey

Before any charts or forecasts, the room had already spoken, and it wasn’t aligned.

In a live audience poll at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Economic and Market Outlook 2026, 55% of attendees predicted a soft landing for the U.S. economy over the next 12-18 months, while 32% expected “no landing,” a scenario in which GDP grows at or above its long-term trend. Fourteen percent anticipated a recession. On markets, sentiment tilted toward caution: 70% of respondents said they believe the stock market is currently in an AI bubble.

That divide carried through the rest of the session, shaping a conversation less about resolving uncertainty and more about why informed, experienced leaders can look at the same data and walk away with very different conclusions.

Opening remarks

Interim Dean Mike Lenox opened the event, co-hosted by the Mayo Center for Asset Management and the Office of Advancement, by reflecting on the long-standing tradition behind the annual outlook.

He referenced the legacy of the late Professor Alan Beckenstein, whose ability to make economics accessible helped turn the forecast into a cornerstone of alumni engagement.

The tradition remains. The clarity, however, does not.

Even Lenox acknowledged the limits of forecasting in today’s highly uncertain environment.

“I’m an optimist by nature,” he said. “But I keep predicting a recession that doesn’t happen.”

Making sense of a mixed economic picture

Dan Murphy, the Jung Family Associate Professor of Business Administration in the Global Economies and Markets area, grounded the session in a framework familiar to Darden students: the Federal Reserve’s challenging effort to fulfill its dual mandate of stable prices and low unemployment. Challenging because of the inherent tension between achieving stable prices and low unemployment.

Consider that inflation has cooled but remains above the Fed’s 2% target. Unemployment is still low but creeping upward. Wage growth continues to exceed inflation, on average, said Murphy.

“This could be a good thing if it reflects underlying productivity growth, because that productivity growth can also help bring down inflation going forward,” he added. “But it’s a less positive sign if it reflects declines in the labor force due to, for example, tighter immigration policy, or if there’s inflation expectations that then lead people to demand higher wages.”

Where does this leave the Fed as it looks ahead on monetary policy?

The central bank is in a “tough” situation, Murphy said. “They’re facing an uncertain economic forecast, inflation above target, inflation expectations are elevated and unemployment, while low, is nonetheless rising. These are the buds of stagflation, which is the worst thing for a central bank to have to deal with.”

Complicating matters further are tariffs, labor force constraints and rising government debt. Murphy pointed to the growing cost of servicing U.S. debt in a higher-rate environment, noting that debt looks far more manageable when borrowing is cheap and far more consequential when it is not.

Best- and worst-case scenarios

Rather than offering a single prediction, Murphy laid out a range of outcomes.

In a best-case scenario, firms absorb tariff-related costs instead of passing them on to consumers, helping keep inflation in check. Productivity gains, perhaps from artificial intelligence, begin to show up more meaningfully, lowering inflation and reducing the debt burden.

“What once looked like a theoretical possibility increasingly resembles an early-stage productivity boom — one with meaningful implications for investors,” noted Rodney Sullivan in a recent Ideas to Action article.

In the worst-case scenario, however, tariff-driven inflation proves sticky and inflation expectations rise.

“Now the Fed has to manage stagflation; and they have to decide whether they’re going to fight unemployment or inflation. A milder version of the ‘70s, but an unpleasant one, nonetheless. The rising deficit is going to require massive spending cuts or tax increases. Given that we don’t seem to want tax increases, this will probably have to lead to spending cuts of some kind. An aging population is going to make this especially painful.”

Markets, concentration, and the AI question

The uncertain outlook carried through to the market discussion, led by Rodney Sullivan, executive director of the Mayo Center, who returned to the audience poll showing that 70% of attendees believe markets are currently in an AI bubble.

Much of that concern, Sullivan noted, comes down to the high stock market concentration and lofty valuations. A small group of technology companies, known as the Magnificent Seven, now account for an outsized share of market value and profits, and are the major AI capex beneficiaries. (These seven companies, which he called “the hyperscalers plus Nvidia,” accounted for roughly 34% of the market capitalization of S&P 500 as of the end of January.)

Still, Sullivan urged caution when drawing parallels to past bubbles. While valuations are indeed elevated, they remain below the lofty price-to-earnings ratios seen during the dotcom bubble. Also, unlike prior periods of excess, today’s largest firms are funding massive AI investments largely through free cash flow rather than excessive leverage.

One question that is top of mind for many investors is whether to stay invested when things look “frothy.” It’s important not to try to time the market, Sullivan said, but rather to rebalance and diversify your portfolio.

“I would argue that if you’ve ignored international equities in your portfolio, there is an opportunity for reconsidering that, especially given the discount currently available relative to the U.S.,” he said. “You’re getting a similar stream of future cash flows but you’re paying a lot less for them than for U.S stocks.”

The takeaway: living with uncertainty

By the end of the session, the speakers were not offering a single prediction.

Murphy outlined what he described as a best-case and a worst-case path for the economy, while Sullivan focused on the frameworks investors can use to navigate uncertainty, from diversification to paying attention to where future cash flows are being generated.

That contrast echoed the divide reflected in the room’s opening poll.

Even after hearing multiple perspectives, most people held to their original views surveyed at the outset.