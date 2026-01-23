Global Supply Chains Are Shifting. Here’s How Companies Can Be ‘Future Ready.’

By Dave Hendrick

In early 2025, the Trump administration’s plans for wide-ranging tariffs on all imported goods both altered traditional supply chains and put new emphasis on reshoring efforts in the United States. Dramatically altering global supply chains built on free trade principles became not just an aspiration but an imperative for many organizations.

Yet rethinking and, in many cases, reversing longstanding logistics practices is no easy task. According to Darden Professors Doug Thomas and Vidya Mani, issues at the heart of the latest instances of supply chain tumult are unlikely to become less complicated.

The two Darden Operations area professors believe today’s organizations can expect greater changes in global supply chains than at any time in the past 30 years.

The rapidly shifting terrain can lead to decision paralysis, but forward-thinking organizations are moving ahead despite the uncertainty and ambiguity. The professors’ research suggests organizations can remain future-ready by both fully understanding the key factors driving global supply chain changes and, once the landscape is understood, committing to key elements in organizational transformation.

Four Factors Driving Supply Chain Change

While tariffs attract outsized attention in the current supply chain discussion, trade and economic policy is just one of the four key factors that make the current moment more dynamic than at any time in the past 30 years. Also driving shifts: consumer and investor preferences, emerging technology, and instilling resilience.

Before making strategic decisions or revamping an organization for the future, leaders must be aware of the forces impacting supply chains across four key factors, according to Thomas and Mani.

Economic Policy

Economic policies are created to protect countries’ national interests and reflect the relative bargaining power in the global supply chain. They include trade agreements, import and export controls, subsidies, sanctions and more. Today’s policies are unprecedented in scale, scope and the intricacies of their details — with complex rules related to products, components, and manufacturing and labor practices. While specific tariff pressures remained in flux in late 2025, it has become clear that a new era of uncertainty with highly detailed policies will continue to lead to a tactical reshaping of supply chains.

Consumer and Investor Preferences

There is an increase in consumer concern for fair trade and ethical sourcing, which can be seen in purchasing decisions when an economy is considered strong. Affordability concerns dominate during inflationary and recessionary periods. Evolving consumer preferences and continued capital flows into environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds suggest transparency in supply chains and sourcing will continue to be a major factor.

Emerging Technology

Increased automation and advances such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and 3-D printing are reducing the importance of inexpensive labor and potentially making it more economical to manufacture closer to points of consumption. Additionally, the ability to capture more data than ever has a range of implications for potential enhancement.

The Push to Instill Resilience

Resilience has been a popular and elusive goal for those working in supply chains for generations. Shocks to the system are routinely deemed to be a “wake-up call” that will lead to diversified, resilient supply chains, only for organizations to fall back on the familiar. Given the unprecedented shifts taking place, as noted in the preceding three factors, true resilience has never been more urgent. Organizations that succeed will increasingly understand that resilience is a strategy, not a contingency.

Recommendations For Future-Ready Organizations

Once fully conversant in the forces buffeting global supply chains, leaders can turn toward ensuring long-term competitiveness. According to Thomas and Mani, organizations interested in leading on future-ready supply chains should commit to four principles.

Commit Your Organization to Operational Excellence

Every organization aspires to peak operational performance, but how is that defined? Are leaders laser-focused on operational excellence or is the door open to inertia? Perhaps more importantly, how is operational excellence measured? Organizations prepared for the rapidly shifting production terrain create key performance indicators and organizational structures with end-to-end views.

Elevate Talent and Develop a Learning Mindset

Business fundamentals still apply, which means retaining and promoting good people is critical. Organizations with the desire to lead must prioritize talent development, and end-to-end coordination must be ensured through roles and structures. There are opportunities to use AI to automate simple tasks, opening new windows for talented employees.

While processes and roles are formalized, they are not rigid. Resilient organizations have learned to instill a culture of experimentation and even risk-taking. Encouraging this mindset allows teams to find opportunities and solve messy problems, particularly around segmentation and end-to-end analysis.

Replace Assumptions with Data and Use AI

New technologies and data capabilities have opened new pathways for enterprising organizations. Data-backed inventory planning has changed many previously standardized practices. Organizations embracing data-driven capabilities have new opportunities to set safety stock levels and can use bootstrapping techniques — essentially, resampling from historical data — to anticipate complex demand patterns. Organizations embracing these techniques are gaining supply chain flexibility and accuracy not available to many of their peers.

Invest in Scenario Planning and Stress Test Supply Chains

What if, instead of waiting for the next manufacturing crisis, organizations effectively stress tested their supply chains to ensure readiness?

Financial institutions must show evidence of adequate liquidity and their ability to manage through a crisis. No such imperative exists for supply chains. In the absence of industry-wide measures intended to protect vulnerable supply chains, savvy organizations can consider their sourcing capabilities through a heightened strategic lens, working through the needs of today while anticipating challenges of tomorrow. As leaders become aware of vulnerabilities and chokepoints, stress testing may lead to significant revamping while other organizations may proceed with a clearer understanding of the road ahead.

Organizations taking the time to learn how to take strategic supply chain action in the new landscape have a map, meaning ambiguity will not lead to paralysis.

While the challenges are immense, they are not insurmountable, and solutions are available for those willing to put in the time and effort to learn the landscape and make strategic and sustainable sourcing, production and distribution decisions across the supply chain.