Ethics Is the Defining Issue for the Future of AI. And Time Is Running Short.

By McGregor McCance

As investment in artificial intelligence (AI) continues to surge, a critical element is not getting enough consideration, increasing risks to people, businesses and society. University of Virginia President Scott Beardsley believes significantly more attention must be focused on ethics as it applies to AI, in theory and in practice.

“What’s going well is that the tools, frameworks and conceptual clarity for ethical AI exist and are advancing rapidly,” said Beardsley, former dean of Darden. “What’s going poorly is implementation. Many companies still treat ethics as optional, while structural risks like bias, opacity and concentration of power remain entrenched.”

Time is running short to make a meaningful difference.

The next five years, Beardsley said, will determine whether ethics are embedded as infrastructure — or patched in too late at greater cost.

Darden is leading in the effort to implement ethical AI. The subject also has emerged as a core focus for Darden in the classroom, in research and in thought leadership that helps businesses thrive.

Darden’s LaCross Institute for Ethical Artificial Intelligence in Business, launched in 2024, provides a nexus for AI-related knowledge creation and instruction across Darden and the University of Virginia.

Here are several key issues framing the urgency of the ethical AI challenge, identified from research and scholarship conducted by the LaCross Institute.

Why are AI ethics at a critical inflection point right now?

The technology is scaling faster than governance or safeguards can keep up. AI is already shaping people’s lives, the harms are real, regulation is behind and adoption is accelerating. Decisions made now will shape how AI is embedded into society for decades.

Ethics cannot be bolted on later. Waiting until AI is fully woven into critical systems to correct bias, opacity or governance failures will be like retrofitting seatbelts after cars are already on the road. The next five years represent a window of opportunity to embed ethical frameworks — before risks become locked in and irreversible.

The United Nations’ Ethical AI Agenda 2030 frames the next five years as a window of opportunity: close enough to demand immediate action but long enough to implement structural safeguards.

What factors contributed to the current situation?

A “move fast and fix later” culture may work in consumer tech, but it is dangerous when applied to AI systems that determine creditworthiness or medical treatment. Once these systems are deployed, adding ethics after the fact is slower, costlier and harder to enforce. By 2030, AI will be so embedded in business and government infrastructure that retrofitting ethical standards may be nearly impossible.

Regulatory frameworks are fragmented and lagging. The EU AI Act, which comes fully into force in 2026, represents the first comprehensive regulatory regime. Elsewhere, the landscape is patchy: the U.S. has only partial guidance, while countries like Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia are still developing policies. AI is global, yet rules are national.

What’s the difference between AI ethics and ethical AI?

While they are related, they describe two perspectives: one theoretical, the other practical.

AI ethics is the academic and philosophical study of the moral, social and political issues raised by artificial intelligence. It is concerned with principles, frameworks and normative debates. It addresses the question: What should we do?