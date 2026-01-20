Studying medicine, creating art

Brett Goerl is pursuing psychiatry with a camera in hand.

Goerl, currently a student in both the University of Virginia’s School of Medicine and its Darden School of Business, created a photographic exhibit, “Figuring the Sublime,” on display in the UVA Health University Medical Center’s main lobby through March 12, one of six art displays scheduled for 2026.

Goerl, who eschews digital cameras to shoot landscapes on film, will be the only photographer featured.

“Not only is his work of excellent quality, but his being featured as an artist will communicate to medical students, resident trainees and other practicing clinicians – and also patients and family caregivers – that pursuing an arts practice can be both a possible and powerful humanistic complement to working in health care,” said Marcia Day Childress, professor emeritus of medical education and Goerl’s supervisor for a humanities/arts independent research project.

“I know Brett finds his photography to be at once exacting and relaxing,” Childress said. “And for others in medicine, perhaps his work will suggest that they, too, can find energy, joy and renewal through an arts practice.”

Goerl started with a digital camera, but was introduced to film by Pro Camera in Charlottesville. When he had an opportunity to take a four-week course at the Berlin Art Institute in 2022, he went retro.

“The whole idea was going to Berlin to do art – a push to try things new,” he said. “I took my dad’s old Pentax and just committed to shooting that. I couldn’t develop the film until I left Berlin, so I had no idea how the first shoots were going to be, but the photos turned out really powerful for me.”

Goerl enjoys the mechanical nature of film cameras and appreciates the limitations of film, likening the process to solving a puzzle.

“The intention and practice of it makes better photographs for me,” he said. “Thinking about the resource constraints with film, the film speed versus aperture versus shutter speed. It’s this challenge that I’m having to figure out on location, and that makes me really intentional about what I shoot.”