When the Cloud Hits the Ground: Data Centers, Communities and the Business of Balance

By Sally Parker

When several large data centers were proposed in Loudoun County, Virginia, a couple of years ago, residents learned the projects would be allowed “by right.” That means, they wouldn’t require public hearings or local government approval. Home to what is known as Data Center Alley, the county already has nearly 200 data centers with dozens more in the pipeline.

Public backlash was strong. Residents organized petitions and packed county planning meetings to protest the facilities’ scale, noise, water and electricity use, and architecture. As a result, the county board voted in March 2025 to end by-right zoning for data centers, requiring public review and special exceptions for future projects.

To Byrne Murphy (MBA ’86), who grew up in Northern Virginia and pioneered sustainable data centers in Europe, the conflict could have been avoided.

“Demand exploded so much and so fast, the industry struggled to catch up. These operators were under massive pressure to produce — so they did,” he says. “It’s the story of the product life cycle for most every explosive new product or industry. But the operators — and public officials — should have understood the implications of what was to come.” They did not take into account the wider context: the communities in which they operate.

Loudoun County is not alone. The growth of data centers is a global story, but developing them the right way has to start at the local level, says Murphy, owner of Kitebrook Partners. Murphy co-founded DigiPlex, one of the original data center operators in Europe, in 2001 and sold the company in 2021. Murphy launched Kitebrook Infrastructure, a developer of AI-enabled data centers, in 2023.

“Local is king. Context is key. Even in America, what happens in Texas doesn’t happen in Massachusetts doesn’t happen in Oregon. For water, power, zoning, architecture — context matters a lot.”

An Economic Boom Runs Into Resource Constraints

Data centers have been around since the 1950s, but they gained traction with the growth of the internet and were boosted again by the rise of cloud computing in the last decade. Since OpenAI’s public release of ChatGPT in November 2022, the exploding use of artificial intelligence has driven a new data center building boom.

Northern Virginia, Texas, Northern Illinois, Arizona and the Pacific Northwest are considered development hotbeds, but data center developers have proven they will go wherever they can successfully build a facility.

As the building boom advances, constraints in public resources are emerging. Disadvantaged communities that are dependent on electricity and water utilities are especially vulnerable, says Professor Vidya Mani, a supply chain expert. “If you want to create a data center, you have to be very careful to make sure that it doesn’t disadvantage a section of society that’s already suffering. It’s not a new societal problem or new ethical problem. It’s a new technology.”

Despite a fiercely competitive environment, operators can find ways to align their goals with local needs, Murphy says.

“Let’s not be naive: The speed with which everything is happening is affecting how these projects roll out,” Murphy says. “If they roll out too big and too fast, and with zero consideration for the wider community, then bad outcomes result.”

One such outcome is that those communities are pushing back — with dramatic effect. Darden professors are focused on two critical resource constraints that businesses must navigate with communities and policymakers to align interests: electricity and water.

The Electricity Problem

Electricity demand in the United States was relatively flat for more than 20 years, starting at the turn of the century, thanks to technology advances that improved energy efficiency. However, that has started to change rapidly in the last two years. AI and cloud computing are dramatically increasing electricity demand, and it’s only going to keep rising, says Darden Interim Dean Mike Lenox.

The problem isn’t just limited to finding enough energy supply to meet demand. The growth of data center-driven demand is expected to stretch some electricity transmission and distribution systems to — or past — the breaking point in the near future. Massive electric grid investments will be required to serve data centers, and local communities are increasingly protesting a cost-sharing system that can saddle residents with the cost of grid upgrades needed to serve a large corporation’s data center.

To find ways to responsibly develop data centers without harming the reliable, affordable electricity service communities depend on, stakeholders can embrace new ways to generate power, says Lenox.

Lenox believes one viable path forward leads to more reliance on renewable energy sources. The majority of new generation added to the electric grid in recent years has been solar, wind and battery storage systems. Even in the current policy environment, Lenox says, the economics of renewables are strong, and battery storage is addressing issues around the inability for renewables to provide energy when, for example, the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining.

The way forward may include a new business model for utilities — a more distributed electric grid with democratized participation by “prosumers” who both produce and consume electricity, Lenox says. This would be good news for individuals and businesses alike: Utilities orchestrate a system in which community solar, microgrids, and prosumers with rooftop solar and home batteries can buy and sell.

“This is a much more resilient, distributed, networked electrical system,” Lenox says. “All of this would be working in a very coordinated and complex system, which, ironically, will probably require AI solutions to manage.”

A growing number of data centers are also beginning to build or source their own energy from solar farms, wind turbines and natural gas turbines. Some are actively considering options not yet commercially available in the U.S., such as small nuclear reactors.

In 2001, DigiPlex chose Norway for its first data center in large part because of abundant hydroelectric potential. Early on, few cared that its data centers ran on 100% sustainable energy, Murphy says, but it was 30 or 40 percent less expensive to power than with fossil fuels. Word spread.

With today’s 100- to 500-megawatt centers, he says, companies can realize billions in savings over time and support corporate sustainability goals at the same time.

“My point is, you can do very well while you also do a lot of good,” he says.

The Water Problem

Water use in the United States has actually decreased since 1975, says Professor Peter Debaere, an expert in water economics. In general, water is being used much more productively, he says.

However, water issues are local. Data centers have recently been linked to water shortages and quality issues in places like Newton County, Georgia, and Goose Creek, South Carolina. In dry western states, agriculture is by far the largest water user, but data center growth in hubs like Phoenix, Arizona, and Southern California is adding stress to an already challenging situation. Debaere notes that data center water use will create more value per gallon used than many agricultural uses of limited value, so the conversation about water’s best uses is a complicated one, but the bottom line is still new demand for an already limited resource in the desert.

Large data centers can use up to 5 million gallons per day, depending on the cooling technology they withdraw, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute. What’s more, the latest high-power chips being developed for AI use cases require liquid cooling systems, which means data center water withdrawal could surge in the coming years. While much of this water can be preserved in closed-loop systems or returned to water sources through open-loop systems, the reality is that many data centers purchase water from public utilities and allow it to evaporate into the atmosphere after use.