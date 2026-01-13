Interim Dean Mike Lenox Outlines Priorities for Darden at Introductory Session

By Caroline Mackey

Mike Lenox has a clear goal for his time as interim dean: to position the University of Virginia Darden School of Business for sustained success long after his term ends.

“I’m not here just to keep the seat warm,” Lenox said during a meet-and-greet session with faculty and staff in Saunders Hall on Monday. “My goal is to set up our next Dean and this school for continued success.”

Lenox addressed Darden’s strong foundation and sense of community as central to that effort.

Reflecting on the School’s progress over the past decade, he referenced the “Top Five by ‘25” goal set under former Dean Bob Bruner. This target – an aspiration to become among the top five ranked business schools – once felt ambitious but now reflects how far the School has come.

Looking ahead, Lenox shared a bolder vision. “I’m going to put an even more audacious opportunity before us,” he said. “I think over the next few years, it is not unreasonable to say that we can be the best business school in the world.”

He emphasized that this goal is not about rankings, which fluctuate frequently, but about how excellence is defined by students, faculty, alumni and partners.

During his interim term, Lenox said, the School would continue pushing forward on key strategic initiatives already underway.

Those include enhancements to the first-year residential MBA curriculum, expansion of professional degree programs such as the part-time MBA, continued investment in artificial intelligence, and ongoing fundraising efforts to support the School’s long-term mission.

At the same time, Lenox acknowledged the intensity of the current moment across higher education and beyond.

Amid everything, he encouraged the community not to lose sight of what makes Darden distinctive. He also emphasized the importance of gratitude and joy, noting that while the work is demanding, it is also meaningful and worth recognizing as such.