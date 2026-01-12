Inside UVA’s MSBA: A Hands-On Business Analytics Program Built for the Age of Artificial Intelligence

By Jay Hodgkins

In December 2025, The New York Times reported that artificial intelligence (AI) is “the hot new college major,” with students flocking to degree programs that focus on developing AI-related skills.

But for such a new and rapidly evolving field, “AI learning” is only loosely defined, with no set standard for which technical skills, real-world applications and theoretical concepts like AI ethics should be taught. In the University of Virginia’s Master of Science in business analytics (MSBA) program, presented jointly by the McIntire School of Commerce and Darden School of Business, a holistic approach to AI learning has been embedded throughout the 12-month degree program for working professionals since it launched in 2018.

“It is not enough to teach how to build models,” said Professor Jingjing Li, co-academic director of the UVA MSBA and McIntire’s Andersen Alumni Associate Professor of Commerce. “Organizations need business leaders who understand how AI reshapes culture, operations, customer experience and strategy.”

Among the biggest needs, Li said, organizations require leaders who can:

Understand and evaluate AI models

Transform data infrastructure to support AI

Manage cross-functional AI projects

Implement AI ethically and at scale

Demonstrate business impact from AI investments

To deliver on those needs, UVA’s MSBA program uses a business lens to focus AI skill development across two areas: technical mastery and leadership training. Students gain technical mastery by developing critical skills in SQL, Spark, large language models (LLMs), survival analysis, deep learning, time series analyses and more so they can build and assess AI models responsibly. Leadership training is achieved through the program’s capstone projects, strategy and ethics courses, global immersions and business sponsor engagement, all of which help students assess how AI can create business value, implement AI responsibly and ethically, and manage AI projects and teams.

“The MSBA is intentionally designed as a fully integrated analytics and AI curriculum in which every module builds toward a real organizational application,” said Raj Venkatesan, co-academic director of the program and Darden’s Ronald Trzcinski Professor of Business Administration.

Li and Venkatesan said the UVA MSBA program’s AI learning strategy is built on five pillars:

Develop skills in the latest AI and machine learning systems.

Teach AI and analytics as an end-to-end system, not isolated skills.

Emphasize real-time, real-organization AI challenges.

Prepare students to lead AI initiatives, not just execute them.

Integrate AI into a robust organizational strategy, including change management and value realization.

“Graduates acquire technical, strategic and leadership capabilities required to drive AI-enabled innovation inside complex organizations,” Venkatesan said.

AI Embedded from Start to Finish

The UVA MSBA is divided into five modules, each concluding with a team capstone project. Each module includes a set of coordinated courses. Across modules, students develop skills in analytics, data engineering, strategy, communication and project design. Capstones aren’t hypothetical exercises. Rather, they are sponsored by real organizations and require students to build AI-powered applications that address the real needs of sponsor organizations. Together, the modules and capstone projects progress from relatively simple to increasingly complex as students learn and develop skills. For example, for the final capstone project, student teams lead the project from problem formulation to recommendation development.

“Students solve progressively more sophisticated AI problems,” Li said. “They have the opportunity to actually build production-style AI applications, such as web and mobile apps powered by machine learning and deep-learning models.”

From the start of the program, Module 1 prepares students for an applied team project requiring them to integrate AI, machine learning and other analytics skills into a strategic business recommendation for a real corporate scenario.

In Module 2 using tools including ChatGPT, LLMs, Python and Tableau, students develop a machine learning model to predict donors likely to participate in an upcoming fundraising campaign for a large university and deliver AI-informed recommendations.