Q&A: The Path Ahead for UVA Darden With Interim Dean Mike Lenox

By McGregor McCance

Mike Lenox is no stranger to change and very familiar with disruption.

In fact, the veteran professor of business administration at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business is known internationally for his expertise and research on disruptive innovation in business and technology. When some sense unpredictability amid rapid change, Lenox is more likely to recognize established stages along a timeline that sees competitive order follow disruptive developments.

UVA and Darden both are experiencing change right now. Former Darden Dean Scott Beardsley this month was named president of the University after taking Darden to new heights during a tenure of nearly a decade – the longest serving Darden dean. As Beardsley transitioned to Madison Hall to begin the presidency, UVA turned to Lenox to guide Darden as interim dean, while a global search is conducted for the School’s 10th dean.

Now in his 18th year in teaching and leadership roles at Darden and UVA, Lenox said he’s excited to step in and help the School keep building momentum toward its 75th anniversary, which occurs in 2030, while preparing for the School’s next permanent dean.

The Darden Report caught up with Lenox to learn more about his early thinking and planning.

What’s at the top of your mind as you begin this role as interim dean?

I agreed to step in at this time to help continue the ascent of the School under the catalytic tenure of Scott Beardsley. Top of mind is keeping up our momentum. Given the competitive environment among top business schools, we do not have the luxury of pausing while we wait for a new permanent dean to be appointed and to find their footing. As former Dean Bob Bruner was fond of saying, “Standing still is not an option.”

Do you view your role as caretaker, or changemaker or in some other way?

I believe all of us at Darden are stewards of an incredible legacy. We must take care to preserve the transformational learning experiences that Darden is globally renowned for delivering. With that said, I have prided myself over my career on being a transformational leader. While I do not foresee us making any significant changes in our strategy, I imagine we will continue to push to innovate and improve our offerings.

Have you had a chance to begin identifying priorities or areas of focus during the interim transition?

Securing top talent – whether it be faculty, staff or students – is a perennial quest that must remain a top priority. Programmatic innovation is also a necessity in our fast-moving world. We have ongoing efforts looking at curricular reform in the residential MBA program, program expansion in our professional MBA programs, and adaptation to the brave new world of AI. We must continue to push forward on these efforts. Lastly, we need to continue our efforts to secure the resources that allow us to compete and flourish. A top priority for me is providing the next dean with the resources necessary to continue our ascent.

You have referenced Darden’s tremendous momentum coming out of Beardsley’s tenure. What do you admire most about the progress the School has made in the past decade?



Scott’s can-do attitude is infectious. He sees opportunities and works tirelessly to overcome any obstacles that are placed in our way. The past decade has been one of incredible growth for the School. We have opened new facilities, expanded programs, and hired the next great generation of teachers and leaders. Critically, we have been able to achieve growth while preserving what is core and distinctive about Darden – we continue to deliver the world’s best business education experiences, led by the world’s best faculty, and supported by the world’s best staff.

You are well known among most faculty, staff and students here. For those who don’t know you, how would you describe your leadership style and philosophy?

I believe deeply in the notion of servant leadership. I am here to serve this School and University to the best of my abilities. I strive to uplift and empower others. We have such an amazing team at Darden. My goal is to help everyone succeed. I am eternally optimistic and high energy. I endeavor to practice gratitude and humility for we are truly blessed to be part of this incredible community. I fashion myself an institutional entrepreneur – I love playing with ideas and bringing in existence new transformational experiences. I like to lead by working collaboratively with others to envision a better future and working tirelessly to achieve it.

You’re an expert in innovation and disruptive cycles. This transition is a time of tremendous change for Darden. Are there any parallels?



I believe higher education broadly, and business schools in particular are in the midst of a generational disruption. Artificial intelligence and global decoupling, among other trends, are challenging traditional educational models. The hardest thing for organizations to navigate in the face of disruption is how to balance quickly transforming market-driven opportunities with traditional core capabilities that were developed during earlier times. The answer is rarely, if ever, to reject all that came before. Rather the key is to build off past success, develop some new capabilities as needed, and stay true to the mission and values that have long provided your North Star. We at Darden are operating from a position of strength, and I am excited about what our future holds!