Kelly Thomson (MBA ’99): Finding Her Own Path in Finance

By Molly Mitchell

When Kelly Thomson (MBA ’99) first stepped into an introductory microeconomics class in college, it wasn’t her idea. It was her father’s ultimatum. “He told me if I didn’t take an econ class, I’d have to pay him back for my college education,” she laughs. In her undergrad education, “that was the extent of anything quantitative.”

That one economics class was a small step that would ultimately lead Thomson down an unexpected path from a Russian language major in New Jersey to the boardroom of a sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi.

Thomson fell in love with the Russian language in high school, and her interest grew in college, where she majored in Russian language and minored in political science and women’s studies.

“My dad thought I’d grow up to be a spy,” she says. “It was the mid-‘80s, the height of the Cold War.”

But Russian language jobs were thin on the ground when she graduated, so she took a job at a nonprofit in Washington, D.C., funded by the State Department. While there she read “Banker to the Poor: Micro-lending and the Battle Against World Poverty” by Muhammad Yunus, about the establishment of Grameen bank in Bangladesh, which makes very small loans to people who can’t access traditional banking. “And I thought, this is it. This is what I want to do with my life. I want to go and do micro-lending in former Soviet countries.”

There was just one problem. She didn’t have any finance or economics experience, except for that one class in college. So she decided to go back to school and ended up at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, where she graduated in 1999, and today serves on the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees.

Darden wasn’t easy at first as a student.

“I was terrified,” Thomson says. “In my first week, I realized that debit doesn’t always mean ‘minus’ and credit doesn’t always mean ‘plus’ in the world of accounting. It really rocked my world, and I thought, ‘I have made the biggest mistake of my life. I’m not going to get through this.’” But she credits “Learning Team Six, the most amazing learning team in the entire world” for helping her succeed. “They kind of carried me through that first semester.”