‘First Coffee’ launches Scott Beardsley’s first full week as UVA’s 10th president

The aroma of coffee filled the lobby of Madison Hall Monday morning as new University of Virginia President Scott Beardsley brought the Darden School of Business’s longstanding “First Coffee” tradition to the Office of the President.

Faculty and staff mingled, sampled pastries and caught up with one another following the winter break.

“The First Coffee tradition just brings the community together to share thoughts around something informal … and try to be nonhierarchical,” Beardsley said.

“At Darden, we bring faculty, staff and students together. Anybody can just come over and have a free cup of coffee, so I thought, ‘Try it out,’” Beardsley said. “If people like it, we’ll keep doing it.”

The president said he wants to keep “the good momentum of the University going. I love everything we do.”