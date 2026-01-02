Professor Michael Lenox Named Interim Dean of UVA Darden School of Business

By McGregor McCance

The University of Virginia this week announced that Michael Lenox, a renowned business professor with global expertise in innovation and business strategy, has been named to serve as Interim Dean of the UVA Darden School of Business.

Lenox, University Professor and Tayloe Murphy Professor of Business Administration, will fulfill the role as Darden conducts a global search for a successor to Dean Scott Beardsley.

UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this month unanimously selected Beardsley to serve as UVA’s 10th president. His term began Jan. 1. Beardsley, the David M. LaCross Dean and Charles C. Abbott Professor of Business Administration, led UVA Darden for 10 years prior to his appointment as University president.

UVA Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Brie Gertler on Tuesday announced the selection of Lenox, outlining the veteran UVA professor and leader’s significant and varied roles serving both Darden and the greater University community.

“Mike has the experience, acumen, integrity, and deep familiarity with Darden’s values and programs to propel Darden forward, and I am deeply grateful for his willingness to serve in this critically important role,” Gertler said, adding that Lenox advised her that he will not apply for the role of Darden dean.

Beardsley echoed the confidence in Lenox’s proven ability to provide strategic insight and a collaborative approach that will position Darden to continue building on momentum that surged it into the position of the best public business school in the country.

“I am thrilled that Mike is willing to provide his leadership in service to Darden and the University in this role of Interim Dean,” Beardsley said. “His presence should inspire confidence among students, faculty, staff, alumni and Darden’s many friends and supporters.”

Lenox began as Interim Dean on Jan. 1.

He joined the Darden faculty in 2008 after teaching at Fuqua and Stern. At UVA, Lenox has served as Senior Associate Dean and Chief Strategy Officer, Associate Dean of Innovation Programs, and Executive Director of the Batten Institute, and he is currently Senior Advisor to the Dean. He has also served the University in other ways, including launching and leading UVA Innovates, the University’s entrepreneurship initiative, and co-leading the development of the University’s strategic plan. He also serves as Special Advisor to the Provost.

Lenox, an author and public speaker, is internationally known for his expertise in business strategy and disruptive innovation. His analysis on topics such as the evolution of the electric vehicle and other industries experiencing dramatic change frequently appears in global publications including the New York Times, Forbes and others.

He holds a Ph.D. from MIT in Technology Management and Policy and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Systems Engineering from UVA.

In a message to the Darden community, Lenox said he is honored to help steward the School in the interim role, crediting the contributions of Beardsley, former Dean Bob Bruner, and the entire Darden School community.

“My goal is to continue our ascent and to set up our next Dean and the School for further success and impact, building on the momentum as we work towards Darden’s 75th anniversary in 2030,” he said.

Darden’s 10th dean likely will be in place by fall 2026, Gertler said, adding that the Provost’s Office soon will provide additional information on the search and ways the School and UVA communities can contribute to the process.