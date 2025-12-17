Meet Alexa Bartels: UVA Darden’s Student Association President
By Caroline Mackey
Anytime Alexa Bartels (Class of 2026) thinks of Darden, she smiles.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business, she says, is a place that radiates energy, fueled by little sleep, long days and a lot of joy.
That spirit defines Bartels’ time at Darden and her leadership as president of the Darden Student Association (DSA).
Her Path Back to Charlottesville
Bartels grew up outside of Philadelphia and attended UVA as an undergraduate.
Before leading 700 MBA students, Bartels worked in pharmaceutical manufacturing at Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, helping oversee an insulin production line. She loved the pace and purpose of the healthcare industry but wanted to make a broader impact.
A chemistry major and problem-solver at heart, she was drawn to continuous improvement and strategic thinking. As a Future Year Scholar, she had always known she would find herself at Darden when the time was right. When it came, she was ready for a new kind of problem-solving.
Finding Her Voice
Bartels didn’t arrive here planning to lead. Her first taste of student leadership came as Section B’s representative, where she discovered how small actions could strengthen community.
“It was a way for me to impact a subset of our community in a meaningful way,” she says. Encouraged by classmates, she decided to run for DSA president, not to chase a title, but to help amplify what she loved most about Darden.
A Distinct Leadership Style
Bartels describes her leadership style as rooted in energy and empathy. She leads a 17-person executive board with a collaborative, hands-on approach, believing that listening and building momentum together make a true team.
That philosophy shapes how she serves Darden’s 700 first- and second-year students. She knows not every decision will please everyone but believes that hearing people and advocating for shared priorities builds trust and progress.
A Student Perspective
Classmate Michael Hardison (Class of 2026) says Bartels brings a rare blend of humility and impact to her role.
“Alexa, to me, embodies servant leadership. She gives endlessly to the Darden community, fueled by her positive attitude and, at any given time, several Diet Cokes. She leads by example, uplifting those around her and making everyone feel seen, heard and supported. I can’t imagine a better person to serve as DSA President, and I’m incredibly lucky to call her a close friend. Having been led by many strong leaders in the military and beyond, Alexa stands out as one of the strongest I’ve known.”
Making Darden 1% Better
Under Bartels’ leadership, the DSA has focused on small, thoughtful changes that make life at Saunders Hall more welcoming, from offering gluten-free snacks to creating spaces that make every student feel at home.
Her background in manufacturing still guides her approach. After every event, the board runs a quick review to identify what worked and what could improve, building on lessons as the year unfolds.
Balance and Community
Bartels admits the balance of Darden life isn’t easy – academically, personally or in leadership. But she has learned that community is what keeps everything moving.
That perspective was reinforced by Matt Reintjes (MBA ’04), CEO of YETI, who visited with MBA students last year and told them that business school is about juggling many balls and knowing which ones to drop before they drop themselves. She carries the advice into every decision.
Looking Ahead
As she looks beyond Darden, Bartels will join DaVita through its Redwoods Leadership Development Program in the Washington, D.C., area.
She credits much of her confidence in the process to the mentorship she received from Elisabeth Wright, a Darden alum, who supported her throughout recruiting, her internship and beyond.
“It made a huge difference to have someone who had been in my shoes,” Bartels says. “That kind of mentorship is something I hope to pay forward.”
Joy as the Measure of Success
Bartels’ favorite Darden moments reflect the same joyful spirit she leads with, from her section’s talent show to weekly Cold Call gatherings where students unwind and reconnect.
“It’s just people coming together,” she says. “They have a drink, they have food, they talk about school and life and get ready for the weekend. When I think of joy, it’s that: people showing up for each other.”
