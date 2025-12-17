Meet Alexa Bartels: UVA Darden’s Student Association President

By Caroline Mackey

Anytime Alexa Bartels (Class of 2026) thinks of Darden, she smiles. The University of Virginia Darden School of Business, she says, is a place that radiates energy, fueled by little sleep, long days and a lot of joy. That spirit defines Bartels’ time at Darden and her leadership as president of the Darden Student Association (DSA). Her Path Back to Charlottesville Bartels grew up outside of Philadelphia and attended UVA as an undergraduate. Before leading 700 MBA students, Bartels worked in pharmaceutical manufacturing at Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, helping oversee an insulin production line. She loved the pace and purpose of the healthcare industry but wanted to make a broader impact. A chemistry major and problem-solver at heart, she was drawn to continuous improvement and strategic thinking. As a Future Year Scholar, she had always known she would find herself at Darden when the time was right. When it came, she was ready for a new kind of problem-solving. Finding Her Voice Bartels didn’t arrive here planning to lead. Her first taste of student leadership came as Section B’s representative, where she discovered how small actions could strengthen community. “It was a way for me to impact a subset of our community in a meaningful way,” she says. Encouraged by classmates, she decided to run for DSA president, not to chase a title, but to help amplify what she loved most about Darden. A Distinct Leadership Style Bartels describes her leadership style as rooted in energy and empathy. She leads a 17-person executive board with a collaborative, hands-on approach, believing that listening and building momentum together make a true team.

"I get down in the trenches with everyone because ultimately, a true team is greater than the sum of its parts." Alexa Bartels (Class of 2026)