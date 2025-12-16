The Darden Stories You Read the Most in 2025

By Caroline Mackey

From global economic shifts to cutting-edge research and the moments that brought our community together, readers of stories about the University of Virginia Darden School of Business gravitated towards content that helped make sense of a changing world.

This year, audiences particularly connected with pieces that kept them apprised of business and political developments or offered practical insight they could use in their daily life, all while deepening their sense of connection to the Darden community.

Here’s a look back at the stories that resonated the most in 2025, based on readership of content published on the Darden Report, our School news site, and on Ideas to Action, Darden’s platform for thought leadership.

Business Insights Shaping the Year

Q&A: What Are Tariffs and How Will They Affect Us?

Rodney Sullivan, Executive Director for the Mayo Center of Asset Management, helped readers navigate a turbulent trade environment with clear, accessible guidance on what tariff changes could mean for businesses and consumers alike.

What the Sell-Off in Treasuries Means for Your Mortgage

As interest rates and market volatility made daily headlines, readers turned to Darden for a grounded, practical look at how these shifts affect personal finance decisions with insights from professor and senior research advisor at the Federal Reserve Board Frank Warnock.

Supply Chains Explained: How They Work — and Why Tariffs Strain Them

A refresher on foundational concepts of supply chains that suddenly became front-page news during the tariffs turmoil, offering clarity for industry professionals and general readers.

Leadership, Ethics and Responsible Business

Impostor Syndrome Isn’t What You Think (Ideas to Action)

A reframing of a widely felt leadership challenge, with insights from Darden professor Sean Martin, giving readers tools for navigating self-doubt in high-performance environments.

Fake It Till You Fail: Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos Story (Ideas to Action)

Led by Darden professor Les Alexander, this faculty-driven examination of one of Silicon Valley’s most infamous failures used the Theranos saga to explore ethical blind spots, leadership pressure and the consequences of unchecked ambition.

Before CEOs Speak Out: Two Questions That Can Save a Brand (Ideas to Action)

As CEO and corporate activism becomes more common, this piece discusses how quickly well-intentioned public statements can turn into reputational risk. Drawing on insights from Kim Whitler, it offers a framework to help leaders decide when speaking out strengthens a brand versus when it can harm it.

Community Moments That Connected Us

In Memoriam

The Darden community said goodbye to several beloved faculty members this year, including Professor Emeritus Andy Wicks, longtime professor Alan Beckenstein, and professor Alec Horniman, who taught here for more than 50 years. These tributes honored the legacies of educators who shaped generations of principled, purpose-driven leaders, and helped define the Darden experience.

Exceptional Career Outcomes Boost Darden to No. 1 Ranking in US News

Strong employment results and starting salaries helped Darden reach the No. 1 spot among public business schools in the latest U.S News & World Report ranking. This milestone highlighted the School’s continued focus on career preparation and strong outcomes for graduates.

Innovation, Strategy and the Future of Business

Q&A: Is DeepSeek the Bargain AI Roiling the Stock Market?

Darden professor Michael Albert helps make sense of an AI disruptor making waves in both tech and finance, capturing readers’ interest in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Darden-Alum-Founded Rhoback Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Store in Charlottesville

What began as a Darden class project came full circle this year as Rhoback opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Charlottesville. The story traces the brand’s growth and the founders’ ties to the UVA community.

Nearly 60% Use AI to Shop — Here’s What That Means for Brands and Buyers

With consumers increasingly turning to AI for shopping advice, Darden professor Luca Cian examined how trust, decision making and marketing strategies are evolving in response.