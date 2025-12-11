Q&A: What does the Netflix-Paramount bidding war mean for your streaming future?

Netflix and Paramount, entertainment companies known for promoting drama within the shows and movies on their platforms, are now caught up in their own theatrics.

Paramount Skydance on Monday issued a $108 billion, all-cash “hostile bid” for Warner Bros. Discovery, just days after Netflix announced a $82.7 billion deal to buy the company.

What’s it all mean? And how could the result affect how you consume your favorite movies and shows? We asked the University of Virginia’s Anthony Palomba, an assistant professor of business administration at the Darden School of Business and an expert in the media and entertainment industry, to share his insights.

Q. Why is Warner Bros. Discovery so desirable right now?

A. Warner Bros. Discovery comes with world-class (intellectual property), including streaming service HBO Max; Detective Comics content such as “Batman,” “Joker” and Superman”; “Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” and “The Sopranos.” This is a franchise gold mine paired with global studios, post-production, marketing, distribution and a full streaming infrastructure.

WBD also carries roughly $30 billion in debt from the 2022 merger, which has depressed its stock price and made the company look cheap relative to its assets for any buyer confident they can run it better.

With YouTube and TikTok dominating watch time and mid-tier streamers losing ground, acquiring WBD lets a buyer leap up the power rankings overnight, at least in the eyes of Wall Street and the banks that finance major deals. For Netflix, it’s a potential path to becoming a true global super-platform with deeper, more defensible IP. For Paramount, it’s a matter of survival through scale.

Q. How might a Netflix deal affect where people watch their favorite movies and shows?

A. If the Netflix deal wins, HBO Max and Warner Bros. titles would become Netflix-centric, with HBO Max likely folding into Netflix. That’s concerning because Max is artisanal, more Guggenheim than mass-market. And while it earns less, its premieres shape culture. Absorbing it into Netflix risks brand dilution, especially since creatives prefer working with HBO Max.

The streaming landscape would contract, with Netflix, Disney/Hulu and Amazon dominating as mid-tier services fade.

Netflix would likely introduce HBO-style bundles and premium tiers, creating something that resembles a cable ecosystem.

Q. What’s the impact on the consumer if Paramount wins?

A. If Paramount’s hostile bid succeeds, WBD and Paramount+ would merge into a super studio with deep IP libraries and, just as importantly, a larger combined subscriber base.

Either way, we’re heading toward a world where fewer, larger platforms control more of our viewing behavior. At the same time, artists may increasingly bypass traditional studios altogether, choosing to build audiences directly on YouTube, TikTok and other creator-driven platforms.