Darden Strengthens Standing as a Global Leader in Entrepreneurship Education
By Maggie Dodson
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has again earned recognition among the world’s top MBA programs for entrepreneurship, receiving Top 10 rankings from both Poets & Quants and The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine for the second consecutive year.
The honors mark another milestone in Darden’s sustained rise in entrepreneurship education — fueled by innovative teaching, deep student engagement and a growing global network of entrepreneurial alumni.
In the latest Poets & Quants ranking, Darden climbed to No. 9 in the world, up 25 places since 2020 and ranking No. 3 among U.S. public business schools. The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur list placed Darden at No. 7 overall and No. 5 among public schools, the highest placement since 2020, and second highest ranking ever.
Both rankings highlight Darden’s distinctive approach to teaching entrepreneurship, hands-on learning and cross-disciplinary collaboration. More than 95% of Darden students across MBA formats take a course related to entrepreneurship or innovation, and Darden remains among the global leaders in the breadth of entrepreneurship electives offered and the percentage of students engaging directly with startups during their MBA.
This momentum is powered by the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology, which anchors Darden’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through programs such as the i.Lab incubator, Batten Venture Internship Program, Batten Founder Fellows, and Entrepreneurs in Residence, students and alumni gain access to funding, mentorship, and immersive opportunities to launch or join ventures that make an impact.
“We believe that entrepreneurship is the best teacher of business, because it’s hands-on and cross-disciplinary, and that entrepreneurial mindset and leadership are synonymous with leadership in our day and age,” said Omar Garriott, executive director of the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology.
The consistent recognition, Garriott said, reflects the strength of Darden’s approach to entrepreneurship education and the entrepreneurial spirit of the community.
“Students get active experience in and funding to launch ventures, intern with startups and explore new ways to create value,” he said. “The growth we’re seeing is the result of intentional investment in resources, mentorship, networks and a culture that nurtures innovative ability regardless of career path.”
Darden’s alumni network amplifies this impact worldwide. Graduates from the past five years have launched or acquired over 300 new companies, while ventures founded by alumni over the past decade have collectively raised more than $1.75 billion in funding.
“Darden’s commitment to founders and to supporting great ventures through education, The Batten Institute and iLab incubator program has transformed the School into a great place to come and build,” said Professor Jim Zuffoletti, Entrepreneurship Community Director and Adjunct Faculty and Managing Director of the UVA Licensing & Ventures Group Enterprise Studio.
Advancing an Entrepreneurial Mission
The Poets & Quants and The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine rankings underscore Darden’s steady ascent and ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for entrepreneurial learning and impact. The combined co-curricular, academic and career-focused efforts reflect Darden’s mission to inspire purpose-driven leaders who transform challenges into opportunities.
The Batten Institute seeks to challenge every Darden student to fulfill their entrepreneurial potential through transformational learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom – through scholarships, classes, workshops, competitions, internships, fellowships and hands-on learning opportunities in entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. Follow on Substack and LinkedIn.
