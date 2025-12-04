Darden Strengthens Standing as a Global Leader in Entrepreneurship Education

By Maggie Dodson

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has again earned recognition among the world’s top MBA programs for entrepreneurship, receiving Top 10 rankings from both Poets & Quants and The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine for the second consecutive year.

The honors mark another milestone in Darden’s sustained rise in entrepreneurship education — fueled by innovative teaching, deep student engagement and a growing global network of entrepreneurial alumni.

In the latest Poets & Quants ranking, Darden climbed to No. 9 in the world, up 25 places since 2020 and ranking No. 3 among U.S. public business schools. The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur list placed Darden at No. 7 overall and No. 5 among public schools, the highest placement since 2020, and second highest ranking ever.

Both rankings highlight Darden’s distinctive approach to teaching entrepreneurship, hands-on learning and cross-disciplinary collaboration. More than 95% of Darden students across MBA formats take a course related to entrepreneurship or innovation, and Darden remains among the global leaders in the breadth of entrepreneurship electives offered and the percentage of students engaging directly with startups during their MBA.

This momentum is powered by the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology, which anchors Darden’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through programs such as the i.Lab incubator, Batten Venture Internship Program, Batten Founder Fellows, and Entrepreneurs in Residence, students and alumni gain access to funding, mentorship, and immersive opportunities to launch or join ventures that make an impact.