Q&A: Will stricter return policies change how you shop online?

By Alice Berry

If you’re thinking of ordering that dress in two sizes and returning the one that doesn’t fit, you may want to think again.

Many online retailers are tightening their return policies after years of making it as convenient as possible for customers to buy, try and return unwanted items. But that convenience comes at a cost; many returned products can’t be sold at full price, forcing companies to absorb the time and money spent on processing returns.

Now, stores are cracking down. Beauty retailers like Ulta and Sephora have shortened their return windows from 60 days to 30, and some clothing stores have begun charging a flat fee to return or exchange an item.

These changes may affect as many as 85% of American consumers, including those gearing up for Cyber Monday deals, according to the data platform Statista.

UVA Today talked to Serena Hargerty, an assistant professor in the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, to learn where this crackdown on returns came from and whether there will be any backlash.

When did return policies first become widespread in retail?

Return policies have been around for a long time, but became more common with the rise of department stores in the mid-20th century. As more of these stores began competing for customer loyalty, return policies were an opportunity for them to improve the shopping experience, gain trust and raise customer satisfaction. At the time, however, these policies had limitations, such as proof of purchase, limited return windows or offers of in-store credit only.

What led retailers to adopt flexible and consumer-friendly return policies?

The generous return policies we see today are a result of the rise of e-commerce and online shopping. When e-commerce was introduced in the early 2000s, many consumers were reluctant to purchase products they were unable to try on or see firsthand. Online retailers had to find a way to provide that trialability for consumers, or at least mitigate the risks of purchasing something without holding the product first. More generous return policies that offered extended return windows, cash refunds instead of store credit, and more flexible proof of purchase requirements quickly became the norm.

Consumers have come to expect these types of policies. For example, one survey found that as many as 9 in 10 consumers expect free returns to be a standard policy when shopping online.

Why have retailers decided to change their polices now?

I would speculate that rising costs due to tariffs and reduced consumer spending are squeezing profits from both ends. Firms are doing this out of necessity to maintain profit margins.

How do you expect this to affect consumer behavior?

It is possible that it will have a minimal effect on actual consumer behavior, particularly if this is a widely adopted trend across all retailers. Consumers may have no other choice than to absorb the risk and inconvenience of limited returns.

However, we may see consumers shift their spending to the retailers that are able to maintain more generous policies. Firms that continue to offer these more customer-centric policies are likely to be rewarded with more customer loyalty – and possibly gain market share from competitors that are more rigid.

Do you expect more people to start shopping in-person?

I think the more likely outcome is that consumers will turn their shopping to online retailers that are able to maintain more generous return policies. A recent survey by Blue Yonder found that up to 84% of consumers indicated they would stop shopping at their favorite retailer if stricter return policies are implemented. This suggests that rather than seeing a rise in in-person shopping, we are likely to see a decline in brand loyalty.

Do you predict there will be backlash against retailers for this?

Consumers have become accustomed to generous return policies. As firms take them away, it is likely that we will see some consumers express negative sentiment online and in-store as they face the reality of these new policies (particularly in January, when many people attempt to make returns after the holidays).

This story originally appeared in UVA Today.