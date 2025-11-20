2025-26 Employment Results Highlight Remarkable Job-Market Success of Darden Graduates

By Lindsey Navin

Nearly nine out of every 10 graduates in the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Class of 2025 who were seeking employment accepted a full-time job offer within three months of graduation.

Darden’s full-time MBA Class of 2025 also maintained a high median compensation of $175,000 base salary and $30,000 signing bonus for the fifth year in a row.

The employment outcome data once again place Darden in the upper echelon of business schools for job placement and pay for graduates.

“Even in a challenging job market, our graduates continue to find success – an outcome that underscores both their resilience and the enduring value of the Darden MBA,” said Jeff McNish, Senior Assistant Dean, Career Center and Professional Development.

McNish credited Darden’s engaged alumni community, supportive faculty and staff, and the Darden Career Center team for helping students “access meaningful opportunities and achieve strong career outcomes year after year.”

“These results speak to the dedication and drive our Darden students bring to achieving the ambitious goals they set when they begin the MBA program,” he said.

Results Track Data From 100% of Students

The Darden Career Center tracked employment outcome data from 100% of full-time MBA students in the Class of 2025 and internship placements for the Class of 2026. Highlights include:

Darden’s full-time MBA Class of 2025 maintained a high median compensation of $175,000 base salary and $30,000 signing bonus for the fifth year in a row.

The mean starting salary decreased by less than 1% and the mean signing bonus increased by 6.9%.

Continued Success in Offers Accepted

In the three months following graduation, 327 graduates were seeking full-time employment. Of these, 90.2% received at least one job offer and within that same time frame, 89.3% accepted a full-time job offer. At six months following graduation, 94% of those seeking employment have secured post-MBA roles.

During the summer of 2025, 100% of the full-time MBA Class of 2026 completed an internship.

Leaders in Top Industries and Global Companies

This year’s graduating class secured positions in top industries with 37.3% of graduates entering consulting, 26% entering financial services and 16.1% entering the technology industry.

The number of students entering tech nearly doubled, from 26 students in the Class of 2024 to 47 students in the Class of 2025. The proportion of students accepting roles in the functions of finance/accounting (30.5%), general management (13.7%) and marketing/sales (7.2%) also increased when compared to the Class of 2024.

Darden’s most recent alumni can be found across the U.S. in the Mid-Atlantic (25.3%), Northeast (25%), South (14.4%), West (13.4%), Southwest (12.3%) and Midwest (7.9%).

They will be joining leading global companies, including Amazon, Barclays, Bank of America, Boston Consulting Group, Capital One, Emerson, McKinsey, JP Morgan Chase, Bain, Visa and more.

The comprehensive Full-Time MBA Class of 2025 employment outcomes are now available.