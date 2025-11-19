Q&A: Can Doritos and Cheetos stay iconic without the orange dust?

By Andrew Ramspacher

A new development in the snack industry might signal the end of orange dust on your fingertips.

On Dec. 1, muted versions of Doritos and Cheetos’ signature chips will hit the shelves, sans the artificial dyes that have long been associated with them. It’s PepsiCo’s “Simply NKD” line that, according to a news release, aims to deliver “the flavors fans love, without compromise.”

The original Nacho Cheese Doritos and Cheetos Puffs will still be available in their classic bright orange look alongside the Simply NKD versions in a toned-down shade of yellow.

Consumers can also consider Simply NKD options for Cool Ranch Doritos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. PepsiCo says the color changes won’t impact the chips’ flavors.

The launch follows mounting regulatory pressure, including from U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to eliminate petroleum-based synthetic dyes by next year. PepsiCo announced in April its plans for a product shift to natural colors.

UVA Today asked Luca Cian of the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business to assess this development from a marketing and consumer behavior perspective.

What are the challenges of marketing this kind of change to an established item?

This is a high-stakes branding challenge. The iconic orange color of Doritos and Cheetos isn’t just visual; it’s deeply embedded in consumers’ multisensory brand experience. My research on color engagement shows that colors elicit strong emotional responses. Longer-wavelength hues like orange could induce excitement and appetite stimulation, which is precisely why they’ve been so effective for snack foods. Research demonstrates that color alone accounts for a big part of product acceptance or rejection, and can increase brand recognition by 80%.

When you remove such a distinctive visual cue, you’re asking consumers to recategorize a beloved product. The challenge isn’t just about convincing people it tastes the same – it’s about managing the loss of visual salience. On crowded store shelves, the bright orange packaging acted as a bottom-up attention grabber. The new light-colored chips will need to work harder to capture consumer attention and maintain that same excitement response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheetos (@cheetos)

What is the target audience of PepsiCo’s Simply NKD campaign?

The target audience appears to be health-conscious parents and millennials who want the indulgence of junk food without the guilt – what researchers call “health-washing” consumption. Marketing research shows that consumers increasingly seek brands that signal both authenticity and wellness. However, there’s a tension here: traditional Doritos and Cheetos derive their authenticity partly from being unapologetically indulgent.

The “NKD” positioning – stripping away artificiality rather than adding something – is clever. It taps into growing consumer skepticism about processed foods, while avoiding the trap of seeming preachy. The challenge will be whether Simply NKD can generate its own distinct brand identity or if it will always be perceived as “Doritos, but less fun.”

How do you foresee consumers reacting to the change?

I anticipate a segmented reaction. Core brand enthusiasts – those who associate Doritos and Cheetos with that specific orange-dust experience – will likely stick with the originals. The orange fingers aren’t a bug; they’re a feature that signals authentic indulgence. Research on brand personality and consumer relationships shows that nostalgic brands receive stronger ratings on sincerity and competence dimensions.

However, there’s a growing segment of “conflicted consumers” who love these snacks, but feel guilty about artificial ingredients. Simply NKD gives them permission to indulge. We’re seeing similar patterns across food categories – consumer desire for both pleasure and perceived healthfulness.

Do you anticipate repeated purchases?

That’ll be the real test. Initial trial may be driven by curiosity – what do “naked” Doritos actually look like? – but sustained adoption requires creating new positive associations with the lighter-colored chips.

Color psychology research shows that our brains prefer immediately recognizable brands, so Simply NKD must work extra hard to establish its own visual identity rather than being seen merely as “washed out” versions of the originals. The matte finish and metallic accents on the packaging are smart touches that signal premiumization and help differentiate the line.

What is the value in Doritos and Cheetos also keeping their traditional, orange-colored snacks on the market?

This is critical to the strategy’s potential success, as maintaining both lines provides three key benefits.

First, it prevents alienating core consumers. The “New Coke” debacle of 1985 – considered the worst marketing mistake of the 20th century – happened precisely because Coca-Cola tried to replace something beloved. The emotional backlash was so severe that the original formula returned in just 79 days. Research on nostalgia and brand authenticity shows that consumers form deep emotional bonds with nostalgic brands, perceiving them as more sincere and trustworthy.

Second, it allows portfolio segmentation. Different consumption occasions call for different products – traditional versions for parties and indulgent moments, Simply NKD for health-conscious everyday snacking. This strategy acknowledges that the same consumer might want both options depending on context.

Third, it provides a valuable A/B test. PepsiCo can observe natural market selection rather than forcing adoption. If Simply NKD gains meaningful traction, it can gradually shift production. If it struggles, the original maintains its market position. This is smart risk management.

This article originally appeared in UVA Today.