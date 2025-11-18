UVA Darden Ranks #3 for ‘Case Impact.’ Here’s Why That Matters.

By McGregor McCance

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business hangs its reputational hat on two familiar pegs: A commitment to develop ethical leaders for business, and its classroom devotion to the Socratic method.

Darden’s place among MBA programs for being a true “case method” school means students here can expect to study hundreds of actual business-case scenarios over two years and spend time with their classmates debating how to manage through every one of them.

Producing the actual cases that are used here is no small task. Professors with connections to professionals across the business world first work with a team of case writers to craft detailed scenarios for classroom use before completing the editing process with Darden Business Publishing. Like some other business schools, DBP has a healthy enterprise of marketing those cases for use in classrooms across the world.

This week, Darden earned a No. 3 ranking among top business schools by Financial Times for its “case impact.” The Darden Report checked in with DBP sales and marketing director Elliot Leflar to learn more.

What does “case impact” mean in the Financial Times ranking?

It reflects the Darden School’s influence in how business is taught in classrooms around the world, in addition to the Darden classroom experience, which is ranked the best in the world by multiple sources. FT Case Impact is also a measure of how influential a school’s case writing and supporting teaching materials are across the broader global business education community.

This is a new component to how the FT evaluates business schools. Why is it an important addition?

Business schools have always been ranked in various ways on their “research output,” such as the number of articles accepted and published in top journals, number of citations, or other metrics on research productivity. This ranking component provides a different lens because it recognizes schools that are leaders in translating research ideas into real-world applied practice.

I often think of a Darden professor having a “virtuous cycle” when it comes to research and the classroom experience. They begin by publishing in top research journals in their field of expertise that are well-regarded by the Academy. After a couple of years this research influences the case-based course materials that they develop for their signature course elective. Their tight ties to professionals and practitioners through Executive Education clients and alumni provide real-world case examples from which current students continue to be best prepared when they complete their degree program.

This ranking reaches beyond applied research output to highlight schools that are leading through pedagogical innovation, bridging the gap between theory and practice. It’s more relevant to how well certain schools are preparing leaders for the real world of business.

Darden’s reputation has been built in part on its commitment to the case method. How would you describe that method to someone who isn’t familiar with it?

The case method approach to business education is practical and applied learning. At Darden, through case studies, we put students figuratively in the shoes of real decision makers. Instead of passively attending lectures or rote learning from textbooks students analyze real business situations, debate alternatives of action, and decide what to do if they were really faced with that business decision as a manager, entrepreneur or executive in that scenario.

The goal is to change the way students/participant learners think about the way they solve problems. Through hundreds of case studies over two years, Darden students practice thinking like leaders. They approach problems and make decisions with incomplete information, and they have to defend that reasoning in front of their peers, just like they will in the real world.

Who decides when a case will be developed, and who produces it?

Faculty members develop cases for use in the full- and part-time degree programs as well as for open-enrollment and custom Exec Ed programs. Oftentimes a faculty member will identify opportunities through an interview process with a case protagonist to apply one or more teaching objectives into a case study narrative that support the desired learning outcomes for the course. Cases are not written in a vacuum at Darden. Faculty understand how to craft cases so that the learning builds over the period of the course. Instructors at Darden also have the support of a team of case writers and a team of case editors.

How many cases are published by Darden and who uses them?

In FY2025 Darden Business Publishing published 300 new case documents, exercises, technical notes and supporting teaching note documents. Darden course materials are first classroom tested in our programs before being made available for public consumption. Darden cases are used by thousands of business schools in over 130 countries. Darden alumni, business professionals, entrepreneurs and consultants also use our case studies for industry research.

What are some of the most popular cases coming out of Darden, and is there any commonality to the ones that resonate the most?

The most popular cases developed for the Darden classroom and that are adopted by other MBA and undergraduate programs feature real world companies in familiar industries dealing with current business problems. Good cases feature a decision point that doesn’t necessarily have a single clear “right answer.” The ambiguity helps to support rich classroom discussions. The best cases bring real business problems to life, forcing students to reflect, “What would I do if I were really in this situation?” They engage and challenge students so they can be better prepared for real decision making.

Some popular recent cases have featured companies including Birkenstock, Trader Joe’s, Wells Fargo, Facebook, ExxonMobil, GE Healthcare, Whirlpool Corporation, PepsiCo, Volkswagen, Rosetta Stone, Ferrari, Whole Foods Market, H. J. Heinz, Starbucks, The Portland Trailblazers and The Savannah Bananas.

Learn more at Darden Business Publishing online.