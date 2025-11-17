Former Ballet Dancer Steven Morse Finds His Next Stage at Darden

By Caroline Mackey

For 16 years, Steven Morse’s life followed the rhythm of the stage.

Morning rehearsals. Evening performances. Music, movement and muscle memory.

He joined the San Francisco Ballet at just 18, performing hundreds of shows a year and moving fluidly between classical and contemporary works. The demanding pace taught him how to deliver consistency under pressure, a skill that now serves him in business school.

Now a First Year at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Morse is bringing that same focus to a new kind of performance: leadership.

When the pandemic forced theaters to go dark, he found himself reflecting on what might come next. “I didn’t run away from dance,” he says. “I loved it. But it felt like the right time. I’d had 16 years, and if I stayed longer, I might not be able to do what I wanted to after.”

During his time with the ballet, Morse served on marketing and diversity committees, produced a charity performance called DanceFAR (For A Reason) and collaborated closely with company leadership. Those experiences revealed an interest that extended beyond choreography. He wanted to understand how organizations function, not just how they perform.

His final curtain call came in January, followed by knee surgery a few weeks later. While recovering, he began preparing for business school, determined to connect what he’d learned in the arts to something broader.

“It felt like time for my next act,” he said.

Relearning the Rhythm

At Darden, the setting is new, but the tempo feels familiar. Morse still thrives on structure, collaboration and hard work, only now, the studio has been replaced by Saunders Hall.

Dance, he realized, had been the perfect rehearsal for business school. The long hours, precision and teamwork that defined his career on stage translated seamlessly into the intensity of Darden’s case method.