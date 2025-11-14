CAVA’s CEO Brett Schulman Shares Leadership Lessons at Darden CEO Series

By Caroline Mackey

Dean Scott Beardsley opened the program by highlighting the School’s mission to develop responsible leaders and to learn directly from executives “who are actually doing it.”

On the 30th floor overlooking the city, Darden students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered for the UVA Darden CEO Series, a new partnership between Darden and McKinsey & Company.

“It is your life, and the work you do is either going to contribute positively to your life or detract negatively from it,” he said. “You just need to figure that out.”

“I think it’s a false dichotomy,” the CAVA Co-founder and CEO told the audience at UVA Darden’s Sands Family Grounds in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Brett Schulman does not believe in work-life balance, at least not in the way many typically see it.

"We are grateful for this collaboration with McKinsey, and for the opportunity to connect our students with leaders who are at the top of their fields. Conversations like this bring our mission to life."

The evening’s guest, Schulman, joined a conversation with Ian Jefferson, McKinsey’s Managing Partner for the Atlantic Region and Washington, DC, along with Beardsley and Darden Vice Dean Melissa Thomas-Hunt.

A Career Built Through Reinvention

Schulman described the path that led him to CAVA, the fast growing fast-casual restaurant chain known for mediterranean flavors and customizable bowls. He studied behavioral and social science, considered law school, spent years in finance and then co-ran a natural snack company with his wife. He told the audience that each chapter, including the challenging ones, shaped his leadership approach.

“You do not have to have it all figured out,” he said. His own shifts were driven by the need to find work that aligned with his interests and energy.

He recalled the moment he realized his finance career no longer fit: his wife noticed that every Sunday at 6 p.m., his mood dropped. That small observation pushed him to reconsider what he wanted from his work and life.

A friend later introduced him to the three original CAVA founders. Schulman said he immediately connected with the team’s culture, its treatment of employees and the food itself. That early impression convinced him to join as a fourth partner and help grow what was then a small full-service restaurant and grocery business. CAVA began in 2006 with a single restaurant in Rockville, Maryland, and has since grown to more than 440 locations nationwide.

Leading Through Challenges

The conversation turned to CAVA’s 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen, a struggling public company three times CAVA’s size. Schulman explained that the deal offered important advantages, such as suburban real estate and scale, which the company believed would be necessary for long-term success in an increasingly competitive industry.

However, Zoe’s performance had declined significantly by the time the deal closed. Many team members left, and Schulman said the integration became one of the toughest periods of his career. He referred to 2019 as the year he earned his “Ph.D. in business.”

With guidance from board members, including former Panera Bread CEO Ron Shaich, Schulman focused the company on five core priorities and redistributed leadership responsibilities so the organization could stabilize and rebuild momentum.

Navigating a Global Crisis

Just as the integration began to show progress, the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Schulman said the company centered its response on three principles: taking care of employees, protecting guest safety and expanding contactless ordering. These priorities helped CAVA maintain stability through the early stages of the pandemic and prepared it for continued growth as consumer behavior shifted.

Technology That Supports Hospitality

When asked about technology and AI, Schulman emphasized that innovation at CAVA is designed to support human hospitality rather than replace it. He described a camera-vision system that tracks food depletion on the serving line and helps forecast prep and cooking needs. He also discussed the company’s internal digital ordering ecosystem and its loyalty program with more than 9 million members.

Since most guests still choose to dine in, CAVA is also investing in warmer and more inviting dining rooms. Schulman said many people continue to seek spaces where they can connect with others, and the company is working to create those environments.

Community and Culture

Schulman highlighted CAVA’s ongoing partnerships with local organizations focused on food insecurity, which are tied to new restaurant openings. This practice began after the company’s early expansion, when the team recognized the need to engage more directly with local communities.

He also described the “love button,” which allows team members to give a complimentary meal to guests who may need it. He said the gesture represents the brand’s Mediterranean hospitality roots.

“We are in the hospitality business, the making people happy business,” he said.

Taking Care of People

During audience questions, Schulman addressed tipping in fast-casual restaurants. He noted that many companies in the category now use digital tip prompts, but CAVA does not.

“A happy team equals a happy guest equals a happy P&L,” he said, explaining that the company aims to pay wages in the 75th to 95th percentile of each market so compensation comes directly from the company, not from customers.

A Closing Message

Schulman ended the discussion by encouraging students to remain curious, adaptable and grounded in what motivates them. He shared that each year he is leading a larger and more complex organization and that leadership requires ongoing reinvention.

“Every day I run a business I have never run before, so I have to keep learning.”