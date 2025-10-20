UVA Darden’s Dawna Clarke to Transition to Special Advisor Role; Search Begins for Next Head of Admissions
By Julie Daum
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced that Dawna Clarke, Senior Assistant Dean of Admissions, will transition into a new part-time role as Special Advisor to the Dean and Ambassador, effective in October.
The School has launched a global search for Darden’s next Senior Assistant Dean of Admissions, to be conducted by the University of Virginia Executive Search Group (ESG). Qualified candidates are invited to apply as the School seeks an experienced, strategic and inclusive leader to build on Darden’s strong admissions foundation and global reputation. Nominations can be sent to Adam Seid, UVA ESG, at seid@virginia.edu.
Clarke’s new role recognizes her extraordinary 23 years of service to Darden and her impact on generations of students and alumni. Over a career spanning four decades and nine deans, she has led 40 admissions cycles across leading institutions. Under her leadership, Darden has admitted more than half of the School’s alumni base.
“Dawna’s leadership has shaped Darden’s community and reputation for decades,” said Dean Scott Beardsley. “Her strategic insight, warmth and integrity have helped define the Darden experience for thousands of students. We are thrilled that she will continue contributing in her new capacity as a trusted advisor and ambassador for the School.”
Since returning to Darden in 2017 after leading admissions at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, Clarke has transformed Darden’s recruitment strategy, strengthened global outreach and built an outstanding team. In partnership with Communication & Marketing, Admissions delivers record-setting applicant volumes and exceptional classes. Under Clarke’s leadership, Darden expanded its Executive MBA to the Washington, D.C. area and launched its Part-Time MBA program.
In 2024, Clarke received Poets & Quants’ inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award in Business School Admissions, recognizing her influence and innovation across the field.
During her most recent tenure at Darden, the School set records for application volume, academic quality and experience of the incoming classes, launched new scholarship programs, enhanced its global reach and grew enrollments. Innovations included a new early action application, the launch of a deferred admissions program, conferences and symposia for prospective students at Darden and new options with standardized testing.
As Clarke steps into her new role, current Darden Admissions leaders Whitney Kestner and Brett Twitty will serve as Interim Executive Directors of Admissions, providing joint leadership during the transition. They will report to Marc Johnson, Senior Associate Dean, and work closely with Darden Vice Deans Yael Grushka-Cockayne and Melissa Thomas-Hunt as the School recruits its next exceptional class.
