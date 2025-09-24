John D. Fowler’s ‘Transformational’ Darden Experience Motivates a Life of Giving Back

By McGregor McCance

With over 40 years of affiliation with the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, it’s more than fair to describe John D. Fowler Jr. (MBA/JD ’84) as an ambassador for the institution.

His connection as a student in the 1980s sparked a passion that evolved into a responsibility to Darden across his lengthy career in investment banking (during which he hired many Darden graduates), his service as a member of the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees, and even the ultimate insider view as a visiting lecturer using the case method to teach mergers and acquisitions for a year.

After all that involvement and commitment, you could understand if Fowler decided to dial things back. But that’s not about to happen. In July, he began a two-year term as chair of the Foundation Board of Trustees.

The ambassadorship continues, and Fowler is eager to contribute in new ways.

“The School gave so much to me, and I had a transformational experience,” said Fowler, a “Triple Hoo” with an undergraduate history degree and a law degree from UVA to go along with his Darden MBA.

After serving two years as vice chair, Fowler succeeds Frank M. Sands (MBA ’94) as board chair. The Foundation is an independent nonprofit founded in 1952 with a mission to promote philanthropic support, manage Darden’s endowment and operate the School’s executive education programs. It also owns The Forum Hotel on Darden’s Grounds. In addition to its leadership succession, the Board added eight new trustees in July.

Fowler broadly defines his role as chair as helping the Board of Trustees, the Foundation and Dean Scott Beardsley secure the resources to allow Darden to protect its hard-earned place among the world’s top business schools and to enable it to keep executing on and expanding the ambitious strategies that will define the future of a school approaching its 75th anniversary.

Darden is completely self-funded. It receives no operational support from the University or the Commonwealth of Virginia. As such, it relies on philanthropy, tuition and revenues generated by the Foundation and the School’s own programs and initiatives.

As Beardsley said during his most recent “State of the School” address, Darden enjoys a strong position.

As evaluated by major rankings services, Darden has earned its status as the best public business school in the country, and among the top schools — public or private — in the world. Just this summer, The Princeton Review recognized Darden No. 1 for Best Professors and No. 1 for Best Management MBA in America. Across 18 Princeton Review categories, Darden returned more Top 10 and more Top 5 rankings than any school.

The School on 30 June concluded its most successful campaign in history — Powered by Purpose — with a total impact of $632 million, including money raised from generous alumni, friends, Darden community members and matches from the University. The largest amount is for uses that support faculty and faculty-related initiatives including professorships, facilities, research and thought leadership. But all across Darden Grounds, the fruits of the campaign cannot be missed: The Forum Hotel and the Tahija Arboretum & LaCross Botanical Gardens, renovations to C. Ray Smith Alumni Hall, new construction of student housing, plans for Faculty Office Building renovations, the LaCross Institute for Ethical Artificial Intelligence in Business, the Sands Institute for Lifelong Learning.

It’s a vivid picture of momentum. And Fowler said part of his responsibility is to work with his fellow trustees and leadership to continue supporting that trajectory.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas pedal. We need to continue to play offense versus defense and assure we have the resources and vision to retain our well-earned reputation,” he said. “We have the best faculty, the best facilities and the best experience here. It’s a challenge, but my approach is to focus on how to keep doing what we’re doing, just even better.”

However Fowler fulfills that key leadership responsibility, it almost certainly will not be with fanfare. Across his years leading major investment banking operations, Fowler always has preferred to do so without seeking attention. A quick Google search reveals few public positions or media interviews, even though his career took him across decades of high-profile assignments for the world’s best-known global financial institutions in New York and London.

The approach was intentional.

“I’ve kept a lower profile as self-promotion is not my style; plus, I was also working in a highly regulated industry,” he said. “Don’t be mistaken — surviving in the business that I did for 40 years, I am very competitive and outspoken. But I live by the mantra of ‘results count,’ so I don’t feel a need to blow my horn. To me, results speak for themselves.”

Fowler retired in 2024 from Wells Fargo, where he served in a variety of roles, including most recently as vice chairman of corporate and investment banking. Previously, he held leadership and executive positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Co. and Salomon Brothers. He began his banking career in 1979 with Jefferson National Bank (now Wells Fargo) in Charlottesville after earning his undergraduate degree and before attending Darden.

Through the years, Fowler hired many MBAs from schools across the country. Even recognizing his potential inherent bias, the Darden graduates typically impressed him.

“The differentiation with Darden people is they work harder. They’re thoughtful and respectful. They’re doers,” he said. “They also tend to speak up more and ask questions and challenge you, which is something I look for in people.”

Fowler currently serves as executive chairman of Aonis Therapeutics, a drug discovery company that deploys artificial intelligence to investigate potential opportunities to reposition FDA-approved drugs for other unknown therapeutic indications.

Martina Hund-Mejean (MBA ’88), former chair of the Foundation board and former CFO of Mastercard, described Fowler as a “down-to-earth strategic thinker who works well across many different stakeholders.”

She noted Fowler’s continuing service on the Foundation board and to Darden generally, and his success in “quietly but effectively adding terrific, new trustees to the board.”

“When I think about John, I think about the phrase that was coined by John Strangfeld, former chairman and CEO of Prudential and also a Darden grad: ‘High Impact, Low Ego and No Drama.’ He truly represents the Darden way,” Hund-Mejean said of Fowler.

Jim Cooper (MBA ’84) is a member of the same Darden class as Fowler, and the two have shared time on the Board over the years. Cooper said he’s confident that Fowler will have a successful term as chair, building on the success of “very strong chairs just before him.”

“He’s a problem-solver with keen eye for the issues, both obvious and not so. And frankly, he just gets the job done,” Cooper said. “Darden has been on such an upward trajectory the past decade or so, and we all want to keep that momentum going. John will no doubt achieve that and more in his term.”

Now squarely back and living in Charlottesville after retiring from Wells Fargo, Fowler laughed when asked why he returned.

“Doesn’t every UVA grad want to come back to Charlottesville?” he asked.

The town’s allure for Wahoo alumni is unmistakable. And it’s got ahold of the Fowler family.

His wife, Corey Phillips Fowler, grew up in Charlottesville and also graduated from UVA. She is a photographic artist who enters juried shows and has had solo shows in Havana, Cuba and Brooklyn, NY. John’s father, John Sr., is a School of Law alumnus who also lives here in town. One of Fowler’s two sons (and his wife), are UVA grads who also moved back to Charlottesville. His other son and his daughter live, respectively, in Los Angeles and Minneapolis with their families. Fowler’s backyard backs up to the backyard of his brother Ed (’93), who also earned a Darden MBA.

“I’ve got a lot of family and ties here,” he said.

Away from professional pursuits, Fowler enjoys gardening and raising vegetables, and in years past has typically home-brewed more than 100 bottles of hot pepper sauce annually for friends and family, using home-grown peppers. Naturally, he also enjoys cooking and discovering new foods with his wife.

A voracious reader of history, spy and crime novels, nonfiction, news and classics alike, Fowler rarely travels without his Kindle, filling any downtime in transit, for example, with as many chapters as he can squeeze in. Recently, he re-read George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984, which was in the news and caught his attention.

Maybe something about reading widely and frequently — constantly gathering different stories, different perspectives — feeds back into Fowler’s Darden experience and why he both recalls it so fondly and remains dedicated to its thriving.

“Darden teaches you how to work with other people. It teaches you how to look at a problem and come up with solutions and recognize that there isn’t one answer,” he said. “You want people to be part of a team and community, to learn and be open and to have, hopefully, a civil dialogue, which I’m all for, especially these days.”

Now, with the Powered by Purpose campaign over but much yet to be accomplished, Fowler said he’s excited to keep helping the Darden School in his new Foundation board role and any other way he can. It’s the same approach he favored during his years of leadership in business.

“Let’s go!” he said. “Let’s just get things done.”