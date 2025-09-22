Global Food & Culture Festival 2025 at Darden

The 2025 Global Food & Culture Festival brought students, faculty, staff and guests together in Flagler Court for an afternoon celebrating the international diversity of the Darden community.

Organized by the Global Business and Culture Club, the annual event featured a mix of home-cooked dishes from dozens of countries and live performances highlighting music, dance and fashion from around the world.

With international students representing nearly a third of the student body, the festival serves as an opportunity for classmates to share traditions and connect across programs and cultures.

People moved between tables sampling food, chatting with students about the origins of their recipes and gathering to watch performances throughout the afternoon.

Highlights from the festival are included below and here.