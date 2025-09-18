The Power of Showing Up: Michael Ganey Honored with UVA Darden Distinguished Service Award

By David Buie-Moltz

“I was debating whether or not Darden was the right fit for me, but our conversation made me feel confident I was making the right choice.”

That line didn’t come from a professor or an admissions officer. It came from a student recalling a simple phone call with Michael Ganey (MBA ’78) — a call that helped tip the scales toward the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Stories like this aren’t rare. Twelve current students on Grounds can trace their first connection with Darden back to a conversation with Ganey, who has been volunteering with admissions for decades.

Another student remembered: “That conversation was one of the best moments of the week and had me smiling the entire phone call.”

A third said: “You were one of my first points of contact with the School, and you set the tone for how meaningful this journey would be.”

Honoring a Lifetime of Service

Last week, at the Darden Volunteer Leadership Summit — a gathering of more than 100 alumni leaders — Ganey received the Harry N. Lewis Distinguished Service Award.

A class agent since 1980, multiple-time reunion chair and member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors since 2009, Ganey has quietly shaped the life of the School for nearly 45 years.

Presenting the award, Shaele Culbreath, senior associate vice president for engagement, captured what so many alumni know about him: “This person is the ultimate team player, stepping up when something needed to be done and showing the best of Darden in all that they do. They are consistently joyful, insightful and diplomatic — and I have to say, one of my favorite human beings.”

Following in Harry’s Footsteps

Ganey used his acceptance remarks not to spotlight himself but to honor the award’s namesake, Harry Lewis (MBA ’57), Darden’s first chair of the Alumni Association Board.

“I started volunteering in 1980 as a class agent, and Harry was one of the first people I met at a gathering like this. I vowed then I was going to try to follow in Harry’s footsteps. And yeah, I’m still 10 paces behind, but I’m still working towards that goal,” he said.

Of Lewis, he recalled: “He gave back to the School his entire life. And he was one of those people: He was kind of quiet, sat back in the class, but when he spoke, everybody listened, because Harry had something important to say.”

Ganey then widened the lens to every volunteer in the room: “This award is really not for me. It’s for Harry, and it’s for all of you volunteers, because it’s volunteers that provide the grease to keep the Darden wheels turning.”

Additional Volunteer Leadership Summit Honors

Darden also recognized the dedication of many other classes and alumni: