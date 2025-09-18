Darden Faculty and Staff Join 2025 United Way Day of Caring

By Caroline Mackey

More than 50 Darden employees registered to participate in the 2025 United Way Day of Caring on 18 September, joining volunteers across the region for a morning of community service.

Teams worked on landscaping, gardening and cleanup efforts at Greenleaf Park, the PVCC Community Garden, Stony Point Elementary and Virginia Murray School. Others volunteered at Loaves and Fishes, helping sort food donations for local families.

Faculty and staff who stayed on Grounds had the chance to participate as well. A drop-in station in Smith Hall offered employees the opportunity to write short notes of thanks and support to members of the military through Blue Star Families of Virginia.