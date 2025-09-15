70th Anniversary of UVA Darden’s First Day

By David Buie-Moltz

Seventy years ago this month, a few dozen students stepped into Monroe Hall and launched an idea that would change lives for generations. Here’s a scrapbook-style look back at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business’s first days — then known simply as the Graduate School of Business Administration — and the traditions that still shape us. The Spark Financial access came first. In early 1955, UVA announced a $100,000 student finance fund — seeded by a $50,000 anonymous gift and matched by private contributions — to ensure qualified students could enroll regardless of means. That spirit of access and support endures today, as philanthropy continues to shape Darden’s ability to open doors for talented students from every background. Registration, A Cannon and Class Registration: Thursday, 15 Sept. 1955

Thursday, First assembly: Friday, 16 Sept. 1955 — complete with a celebratory cannon blast from a Monroe Hall window

Friday, — complete with a celebratory cannon blast from a Monroe Hall window First day of classes: Monday, 19 Sept. 1955

"As the 38 entering students listened to the opening-day remarks ... they were jolted by a loud, booming blast. Professor Everard Meade, displaying a devilish flair for the dramatic, had fired a small cannon from the window of his office on Monroe Hall's second floor to celebrate the birth of the School." Historian Mark Reisler

An Auspicious Start Thirty-eight students — about 50 percent more than the School had planned for — enrolled in the inaugural MBA class. (The first women enrolled in 1964, and the first Black students in 1972.) The Grind (and the Glue) The School’s new MBA was demanding: three 90-minute classes per day, Saturday classes and 12 papers for the required Written Analysis course. To keep conversation close and problems small, the faculty created a daily 9:30 coffee break in Monroe Hall’s library — china cups and saucers included. It quickly became part of Darden’s DNA, strengthening student–faculty ties and modeling real-world business culture. That ritual lives on today as First Coffee, a daily tradition that still anchors the Darden experience and connects students, faculty and staff across the Grounds.

"The dean and the instructors have been generally only an arm’s length (or a coffee’s spill) away from any student at least once a day, which has made it easier to resolve small problems before they became large ones. " Professor William W. Sihler