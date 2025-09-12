Alumni Profile: 20 Questions with Jen Dardis (MBA ’00)

Jen Dardis (MBA ’00) celebrated 25 years since graduating from Darden this spring. For much of her time since leaving Grounds, she’s been in Baltimore, Maryland, where she lives with her husband and two children, rising through the ranks of global investment management powerhouse T. Rowe Price. She became CFO and treasurer in 2021 and also serves as a member of the firm’s management committee. Her responsibilities include global oversight for the controller’s group, global tax, procurement, global product, corporate strategy, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations.

She also serves on the Gilman School Board of Trustees and is the former chair of the Maryland Food Bank Board of Directors. Before Darden, she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the College of William & Mary.

Read on to learn how Dardis manages a complex leadership position, why she’s stayed at T. Rowe Price for two decades and her favorite Darden memories.

What was your first job?

My first unpaid job was making photocopies for our family business. My first two paid jobs were both in high school — teaching horseback riding lessons and working in a frozen yogurt shop.

What’s the best advice you have ever received?

When building your career, raise your hand to take the project or assignment that no one else wants to tackle.

What motivates you?

Working with a team to create opportunities and solve problems.

What is your “superpower”?

Given my role, I have to transition from macro to micro and tactical to strategic and back again. My Darden education trained me well to meet this range and pace.

When and where do you do your best thinking?

Late at night or early in the morning. I like to process out loud first, and then take time to process internally to sharpen my thinking.

What’s been on your mind lately?

The implications of new technologies on how we train and develop the next generation of talent.

What are you reading these days?

Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World by David Epstein. This was given to me by someone highlighting the continued benefits of a liberal arts education.

How do you recharge?

Spending time with my family. These days, that is either traveling or just being Mom at the kids’ sporting events.

How do you deal with conflict?

I prefer to address it head on, preferably once both parties have had a chance to process any initial big emotions.